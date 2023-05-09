Coconino County offering paid summer internships around region for local youth

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. – Coconino County Health and Human Services and the Coconino County Workforce Development Board are offering Youthworks, a 2023 summer work experience program for teens. This program provides a unique opportunity for teens aged 15 to 18 to explore career pathways, make connections, and earn a wage.

Youthworks internships run from May 30 to August 1. The internship is designed to help teens discover what they might want to do in their future career. Participants will earn a wage of $16.80 per hour and work up to 40 hours per week.

This summer work experience is more than just a summer job. Participating teens will build friendships, networks, and teamwork skills, as well as explore career and academic pathways. The internship is open to teens in areas around the County including Flagstaff, Fredonia, Page, Tusayan, and Williams. Internship start dates vary by location. Applications for Youthworks 2023 are now available at CCHHS Career Services. Due dates for each location are as follows:

• Flagstaff - Due date May 15th

• Tusayan - Due date May 15th

• Williams - Due date May 15th

All eligible teens are encouraged to apply for this opportunity to gain valuable work experience, earn a wage, and explore career pathways. Visit CCHHS Career Services today for more information and to apply.

Information provided by Coconino County