Coconino County offering paid summer internships around region for local youth
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. – Coconino County Health and Human Services and the Coconino County Workforce Development Board are offering Youthworks, a 2023 summer work experience program for teens. This program provides a unique opportunity for teens aged 15 to 18 to explore career pathways, make connections, and earn a wage.
Youthworks internships run from May 30 to August 1. The internship is designed to help teens discover what they might want to do in their future career. Participants will earn a wage of $16.80 per hour and work up to 40 hours per week.
This summer work experience is more than just a summer job. Participating teens will build friendships, networks, and teamwork skills, as well as explore career and academic pathways. The internship is open to teens in areas around the County including Flagstaff, Fredonia, Page, Tusayan, and Williams. Internship start dates vary by location. Applications for Youthworks 2023 are now available at CCHHS Career Services. Due dates for each location are as follows:
• Flagstaff - Due date May 15th
• Tusayan - Due date May 15th
• Williams - Due date May 15th
All eligible teens are encouraged to apply for this opportunity to gain valuable work experience, earn a wage, and explore career pathways. Visit CCHHS Career Services today for more information and to apply.
Information provided by Coconino County
- Three-day flood experiment at the Grand Canyon aims to improve Colorado River
- Navajo Nation leadership attends first phase of Little Colorado River adjudication trial
- Birdsprings Chapter members treading water as they wait for flood relief
- Tribal members join Hopi Tribe Economic Development Corp. at groundbreaking of new Clarkddale hotel
- Tucson in process of returning land to Tohono O'odham Nation
- Native youth invited to join Colorado River trip through Grand Canyon
- Filming for 'Rez Ball' underway on Navajo Nation
- Northern Arizona Healthcare selects David Cheney as new CEO
- Remembering Mia Henderson
- "Human Kindness at it's Best": Havasupai Tribe helps hikers evacuate during Grand Canyon flooding
- Filming for 'Rez Ball' underway on Navajo Nation
- Three-day flood experiment at the Grand Canyon aims to improve Colorado River
- "Human Kindness at it's Best": Havasupai Tribe helps hikers evacuate during Grand Canyon flooding
- Remembering Mia Henderson
- Navajo artist’s work featured on skateboard Forever Stamp
- US judge orders man held in case of missing Navajo woman
- A Winslow institution - Ernie Seto's Public Market
- Senator Hatathlie to head task force on Missing and Murdered Indigenous People
- Arizona tribal gaming contributions up 20% over last year
- Intermittent lane closures on I-17 for blasting
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: