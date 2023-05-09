OFFERS
Bashas’ market celebrates reopening in Kayenta May 4 after interior remodel

Kayenta Bashas celebrated the completion of the interior remodel. Council Delegate Shaandiin Parrish, Navajo County Supervisor Fern Benally, Kayenta Chapter President Dalton Singer, Miss Navajo Nation Valentina Clitso, and Bashas’ Team members shared words of appreciation for Bashas’ Diné Market. Joseph Secody provided a hoop dance performance for the community attending. (Photos/Miss Navajo Nation)

Kayenta Bashas celebrated the completion of the interior remodel. Council Delegate Shaandiin Parrish, Navajo County Supervisor Fern Benally, Kayenta Chapter President Dalton Singer, Miss Navajo Nation Valentina Clitso, and Bashas' Team members shared words of appreciation for Bashas' Diné Market. Joseph Secody provided a hoop dance performance for the community attending. (Photos/Miss Navajo Nation)

Originally Published: May 9, 2023 10 p.m.

Kayenta Bashas celebrated the completion of the interior remodel. Council Delegate Shaandiin Parrish, Navajo County Supervisor Fern Benally, Kayenta Chapter President Dalton Singer, Miss Navajo Nation Valentina Clitso, and Bashas’ Team members shared words of appreciation for Bashas’ Diné Market. Joseph Secody provided a hoop dance performance for the community attending.

