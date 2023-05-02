Uber Soars As Ride-Sharing Group Mulls Dividends, Buybacks After Record Q1 Cash Flows
Martin Baccardax
Originally Published: May 2, 2023 1:06 p.m.
"Over the next few quarters, we will evaluate returning excess capital to shareholders as our cash flows ramp," said CFO Nelson Chai. Updated at 9:45 am EST Uber Technologies (UBER) - Get Free Report shares surged higher Tuesday after the ride-sharing and delivery firm posted a narrower-than-expected first quarter loss and said improving cash flows could give allow it to return capital to investors over the coming months. Uber said revenues for the three months ending in March rose 29% from last year to $8.82 billion, narrowly topping Street forecasts of an $8.72 billion tally, as gross bookings rose 19% to $31.4 billion. Rides revenues were up 72% to $4.33 billion, Uber said, while delivery rose 23% to $3.09 billion. Record cash flows, however, might be the standout figure from Tuesday's earnings release, with operating cash flows of $606 million and an all-time best in free cash flows of $549 million - an increase of nearly $600 million from the same period last year. Both tallies, in fact, were strong enough for CFO Nelson Chai to suggest that Uber, which has been operating at a loss since it was founded in 2009 and only posted its first quarterly profit last May, could considering buying back some of its shares, or even paying a dividend, as its business growth advances. "Over the next few quarters, we will evaluate returning excess capital to shareholders as our cash flows ramp, and with any potential further monetization of our equity stakes over the long term," Chai told investors in Uber's quarterly letter to shareholders. "We believe that our approach will position us to have the lowest cost of capital relative to our competitors, serving as a significant competitive advantage and allowing us to continue to grow our scale and platform advantages over the long run." Uber shares were marked 6.6% higher in early trading, against a 0.4% decline for the S&P 500, to change hands at $34.98 each, a move that would extend the stock's year-to-date advance to around 43%. Uber's adjusted earnings for the quarter were $761 million, the highest on record, while its basic loss per share narrowed to 8 cents from last year loss of $3.03 per share. Looking into the three months ending in June, Uber said it sees adjusted earnings of between between $800 million and $850 million, topping the Refinitv forecast of around $750 million, with gross bookings pegged between $33 billion and $34 billion. "Our robust outlook for Q2 extends our track record of delivering strong growth and profitability," said CEO Dara Khosrowshahi. "As the operating environment adjusts to a period of tighter capital availability and higher interest rates, we are well positioned to improve our competitive position across our key markets."
Most Read
- Filming for 'Rez Ball' underway on Navajo Nation
- Arizona tribal gaming contributions up 20% over last year
- Evacuations in place as Chinle Chapter experiences extreme flooding
- Winslow Arts Festival celebrates diversity and creativity
- ‘Dark Winds’ TV series based on Tony Hillerman books to film on Navajo Nation in October; extras being sought
- Concerns expressed about Hopi 'gold'
- Tuba City students impress governing board with presentation on D.C. trip
- Walns settle lawsuit against school district over traditional graduation regalia
- Around Winslow: Week of April 26
- Back to the future? Washington proposes sharp cuts for Indian Health Service
- Filming for 'Rez Ball' underway on Navajo Nation
- "Human Kindness at it's Best": Havasupai Tribe helps hikers evacuate during Grand Canyon flooding
- Remembering Mia Henderson
- Navajo artist’s work featured on skateboard Forever Stamp
- Intermittent lane closures on I-17 for blasting
- US judge orders man held in case of missing Navajo woman
- A Winslow institution - Ernie Seto's Public Market
- Senator Hatathlie to head task force on Missing and Murdered Indigenous People
- Arizona tribal gaming contributions up 20% over last year
- It's in the water: Hopi Marine veteran takes a chance and opens his dream coffee shop
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: