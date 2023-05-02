OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
FEATURES
EDUCATION/SPORTS
MILESTONES
WINSLOW NEWS
OPINION
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Wed, May 03
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Tucson in process of returning land to Tohono O'odham Nation

By Associated Press
Originally Published: May 2, 2023 5:41 p.m.

TUCSON, Ariz. — The city of Tucson plans to return ancestral land tied to the Tohono O'odham Nation.

The Arizona Daily Star reported the Tucson City Council unanimously approved a proposal earlier this month to give more than 10 acres of city land at the base of Sentinel Peak to the tribe.

The peak is known as “the birthplace of Tucson,” where the Hohokam, the ancestors of the Tohono O'odham, grew crops and thrived for more than 4,500 years.

The transfer recognizes “the sovereignty of the Tohono O'odham Nation,” according to the council's motion.

Ned Norris Jr., the tribe's chairman, said there are significant archaeological and historical remnants of ancestors on that land.

Tribal officials said they aren't sure what they'll do with it.

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero has approached the idea of putting the land in a trust with Democratic U.S. Rep. Raúl Grijalva.

Donate to nhonews.com Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas