Northland Pioneer College's juried student art show returns May 5; cast your vote now

SHOW LOW, Ariz. — Northland Pioneer College's 2023 Student Art Show returns May 5 at the White Mountain Campus in Show Low.

The show includes a selection of unique works created and submitted by NPC students.

“The artistic, expressive, and creative passion of students enrolled at Northland Pioneer College (NPC), who have entered their work in our spring juried art show, is undeniable,” said NPC Talon Gallery Director Magda Gluszek.

The NPC Student Art Show recognizes student accomplishments in the visual arts and honors their exceptional artistic achievement.

All NPC students (not only art students) are encouraged to participate. A panel comprised of NPC’s art faculty reviews the pieces and selects those that will appear in the show

Not all submitted works are exhibited.

“Acceptance to a show that has been juried is a true honor," Gluszek said. "It is a distinction that can be listed on a resume and is the type of professional recognition that is essential to any student pursuing an art career. The jury puts a lot of consideration into the selection process. Successful composition, craftsmanship, mastery of the medium and originality are evaluated. Students should be aware that the jury process is intended to encourage artistic growth. I would like to congratulate all our participants."

This year’s selections display just that.

“The breadth of creative effort displayed by our students is amazing,” Gluszek said.

Fifty-eight entries were selected for this year’s show ranging from 2 and 3D art, photography, film and video and theatrical performances. Many of the pieces are available for purchase at the Talon Gallery.

In addition, the public is invited to cast their votes for the ‘People’s Choice Award.

“We want you to take part in the jury process,” Gluszek said. "Submit your vote by May 5 by simply dropping by the Talon Gallery, selecting your favorite piece, and placing your vote in the people’s choice award box."

Award winners will be announced at the Talon Gallery during a closing reception May from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

“It’s a fun way to participate in the show and express your appreciation of the artwork and our student artists," Gluszek said.

The recipient of the “People’s Choice” award and winning entries will be unveiled during the awards reception.

The Talon Gallery is open to the public Monday through Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., and Fridays, from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Contact Gallery Director and NPC Art Faculty Magda Gluszek for additional information about the exhibit at (928) 532-6176 or email: magda.gluszek@npc.edu. You may also visit the Talon Gallery online at www.npc.edu/talongallery, where prior exhibitions can also be enjoyed virtually.

Learn more at npc.edu/news