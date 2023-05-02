OFFERS
Northern Arizona Healthcare selects David Cheney as new CEO

David Cheney is the new CEO of Northern Arizona Healthcare. (Photo/NAH)

Originally Published: May 2, 2023 5:56 p.m.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. —Northern Arizona Healthcare’s Board of Directors announced the hiring of David Cheney, MBA, FACHE, to serve as its next Chief Executive Officer.

Cheney will start on July 10 and will lead the NAH system, including two hospitals, primary care clinics, specialty care facilities, and air and ground emergency medical transport throughout the northern Arizona region. He comes to NAH with a wealth of experience, most recently as CEO of Sutter Health Hospitals in California, where he leads a 24-hospital network in six markets. He previously worked in Arizona at Samaritan Health System and as an executive at Banner Health.

“Mr. Cheney’s decades of health care executive leadership will position him to lead NAH in the next phase of our mission to improve health and heal people in the communities we serve,” said William Riley, PhD, chair of the NAH Board of Directors. “His prior experience at health care systems in Arizona shows he understands the complexity of health care needs and delivery in our unique state.”

Information provided by NAH.

