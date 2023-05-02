Change Labs business coach, Holly Patterson recognized for ethical leadership in her work

TUBA CITY, Ariz. — Change Labs team member Holly Patterson has been named the recipient of CNM’s New Mexico Ethics in Business Awards 2023 - Emerging Leader in Ethical Excellence. This award is given to a young leader in New Mexico who has demonstrated a strong commitment to ethical excellence in their work.

Holly, an experienced business coach, has helped numerous businesses across New Mexico, Arizona and Colorado. She is passionate about education and community building and is actively involved in her local community. In addition to her work at Change Labs, Holly volunteers as an Alumni Ambassador for Dartmouth College and enjoys running and biking the many trails around the Southwest.

As part of her commitment to supporting the business community, Holly will be offering coaching sessions every month during Change Labs’ Monday Coaching sessions. She will provide assistance on business brand development, marketing strategies, market analysis, and business registration with the state of New Mexico. To access funding opportunities and other resources, interested parties can view the full list of resources available on Change Labs’ website.

Established in 2000 by Samaritan Counseling Center and presented CNM since 2018, the annual New Mexico Ethics in Business Awards program honors companies, both for-profit and not-for-profit, and individuals in New Mexico that demonstrate a strong commitment to the highest level of ethical practices in daily operations, management and personal philosophies, and in their response to crises and challenges. Nominations are reviewed and vetted by volunteers and finalists are then evaluated by CNM business students.