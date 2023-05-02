Around the Rez: Week of May 3

TCUSD Preschool Enrollment Open

TCUSD Child Development Learning Center has opened enrollment for four year old lab-based learning for Fall 2023. To enroll, contact (928) 283-1151 or cherbert@tcusd.org.

Free/ Low-cost Pet Vaccine Clinics

RezDawg Rescue, Inc is offering free/low cost drive up pet vaccines May 4 8-10 a.m. at Cornfields Chapter House in Ganado, 11-1 p.m at Kin Dah Lichii' Chapter House in Ganado and 2-5 p.m. at Nazlini Chapter House in Nazlini. For more info and to schedule services, contact susanmeany@hotmail.com or (317) 294-255.1

Rug Weaving Workshop

The Tsé Bii’ Ndzisgai Community Center hosts a rug weaving workshop on Mondays and Tuesdays from 4 to 6 p.m. (MDT). For more information (928) 981-0141 or mvcc@navajohopisolidarity.org.

MMIP Awareness Day

Save the Date – May 5 at the Arizona State Capitol in Phoenix. More information to follow, contact honwungsics@gmail.com or follow Honwungsi Consulting Services, LLC on Facebook.

STEM Camp

Girls grades 2-12 are invited to attend the free STEM Camp at Diné College in Tsaile June 9-11. More info: Laurel at (928) 207-5716 or LSEKAKUKU@girlscoutsaz.org.

Warrior Leadership Summit June-July

Registration is open for the annual Warrior Leadership Summit June 29 to July 4 in Carlinville, Illinois. Questions and registration: Ron Hutchcraft Ministries at (870) 741-3300 or wls@oneagleswings.com.

Do you have an event or notice you would like to contribute? Send an email to whowell@nhonews.com.