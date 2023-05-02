Around the Rez: Week of May 3
TCUSD Preschool Enrollment Open
TCUSD Child Development Learning Center has opened enrollment for four year old lab-based learning for Fall 2023. To enroll, contact (928) 283-1151 or cherbert@tcusd.org.
Free/ Low-cost Pet Vaccine Clinics
RezDawg Rescue, Inc is offering free/low cost drive up pet vaccines May 4 8-10 a.m. at Cornfields Chapter House in Ganado, 11-1 p.m at Kin Dah Lichii' Chapter House in Ganado and 2-5 p.m. at Nazlini Chapter House in Nazlini. For more info and to schedule services, contact susanmeany@hotmail.com or (317) 294-255.1
Rug Weaving Workshop
The Tsé Bii’ Ndzisgai Community Center hosts a rug weaving workshop on Mondays and Tuesdays from 4 to 6 p.m. (MDT). For more information (928) 981-0141 or mvcc@navajohopisolidarity.org.
MMIP Awareness Day
Save the Date – May 5 at the Arizona State Capitol in Phoenix. More information to follow, contact honwungsics@gmail.com or follow Honwungsi Consulting Services, LLC on Facebook.
STEM Camp
Girls grades 2-12 are invited to attend the free STEM Camp at Diné College in Tsaile June 9-11. More info: Laurel at (928) 207-5716 or LSEKAKUKU@girlscoutsaz.org.
Warrior Leadership Summit June-July
Registration is open for the annual Warrior Leadership Summit June 29 to July 4 in Carlinville, Illinois. Questions and registration: Ron Hutchcraft Ministries at (870) 741-3300 or wls@oneagleswings.com.
Do you have an event or notice you would like to contribute? Send an email to whowell@nhonews.com.
- Filming for 'Rez Ball' underway on Navajo Nation
- Arizona tribal gaming contributions up 20% over last year
- Evacuations in place as Chinle Chapter experiences extreme flooding
- Winslow Arts Festival celebrates diversity and creativity
- ‘Dark Winds’ TV series based on Tony Hillerman books to film on Navajo Nation in October; extras being sought
- Concerns expressed about Hopi 'gold'
- Tuba City students impress governing board with presentation on D.C. trip
- Walns settle lawsuit against school district over traditional graduation regalia
- Around Winslow: Week of April 26
- Back to the future? Washington proposes sharp cuts for Indian Health Service
- Filming for 'Rez Ball' underway on Navajo Nation
- "Human Kindness at it's Best": Havasupai Tribe helps hikers evacuate during Grand Canyon flooding
- Remembering Mia Henderson
- Navajo artist’s work featured on skateboard Forever Stamp
- Intermittent lane closures on I-17 for blasting
- US judge orders man held in case of missing Navajo woman
- A Winslow institution - Ernie Seto's Public Market
- Senator Hatathlie to head task force on Missing and Murdered Indigenous People
- Arizona tribal gaming contributions up 20% over last year
- It's in the water: Hopi Marine veteran takes a chance and opens his dream coffee shop
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: