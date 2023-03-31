Analyst Names a Tech Giant That Should Buy Disney
Jeffrey Quiggle
Originally Published: March 31, 2023 12:07 a.m.
Needham & Company's Laura Martin says the two companies would be worth more together than separate. Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report CEO Bob Iger has said that if it weren't for Steve Jobs' death in 2011, his company may have merged with Apple (AAPL) - Get Free Report. Now an analyst at Needham & Company is suggesting that Apple would stand to increase its value by as much as 25% if it bought Disney using Apple stock. DON'T MISS: Cathie Wood Makes a Bold New Statement "Offensively, as an upside value driver, strong distribution and world-class content are complementary networks. That is, they are worth more together than separately, we believe," Martin said in a note, according to Markets Insider. Apple could monetize its customers who use Apple devices for an average of four hours per day, Martin said. The company has 1.25 billion customers with 2 billion devices, she said. Apple already has a number of subscription services, including Apple Music, Apple TV+, Arcade, Fitness+ and Apple News. "What Apple does best is distribute content globally to 2 billion high-end mobile devices owned by 1.25 billion unique and wealthy users," Martin said. "And what Disney does best is create AAA content franchises, which it distributes globally across all screens, as well as in the physical world." Both Apple and Disney have loyal global fans, premium pricing power and a wealthy consumer base, according to the note. "This implies that these key assets and value-drivers become stronger, and are not diluted, if the two companies are put together," Martin said. "I think Apple is doing a very mediocre job of streaming," Martin said on CNBC March 30, according to Markets Insider. "They just said they were going to do a billion dollars in film financing. That's sort of laughable, because these companies that are competing in content businesses are spending $30 billion a year. Even Netflix is spending $20 billion a year." "Guess what the Walt Disney company has," she continued. "One hundred years of some of the best intellectual property, characters, and film franchises on earth. So to own that in perpetuity would actually lower Apple's cost." Get exclusive access to portfolio managers and their proven investing strategies with Real Money Pro. Get started now.
Most Read
- Remembering Mia Henderson
- Suspect in custody following shooting in Winslow
- Lake Powell water level continues to fall, drops to new record low
- Preserving history through Storytelling
- Intermittent lane closures on I-17 for blasting
- Navajo Nation to tackle housing crisis and energy development plans
- Navajo Nation president, delegates fight for water in Washington
- From the President's Office: Nygren discusses future of Navajo Code Talkers Museum
- Nizhóní Soaps: How a mother-daughter duo built a business rooted in tradition
- Creative Flagstaff Viola Awards includes Native artists, community organizations
- Lake Powell water level continues to fall, drops to new record low
- Suspect in custody following shooting in Winslow
- Remembering Mia Henderson
- Navajo Basketball takes center stage in LeBron James' new Netflix film "Rez Ball"
- Intermittent lane closures on I-17 for blasting
- Former Winslow wrestling coach sentenced to prison for sex crimes with minors
- Guest column: New dams proposed on Navajo Nation near Black Mesa
- Navajo calendar rooted in tradition & necessities
- Ex-Navajo Nation controller, Pearline Kirk, faces new criminal complaints
- Change Makers: New cohort of Navajo and Hopi entrepreneurs breaks away to follow their own path
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: