Adidas Decides to Share the Three Stripes With BLM
Tony Owusu
Originally Published: March 29, 2023 11:39 p.m.
Adidas doesn't need any more negative press at the moment. Adidas has had a quick change of heart. The German shoe and apparel maker is withdrawing its challenge to a Black Lives Matter trademark application less than two days after it raised issue with the U.S. Trademark Office. "Adidas will withdraw its opposition to the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation's trademark application as soon as possible," a spokesperson said according to news reports. Originally the company said that it has been using the logo since at least 1952 and that it has acquired "international fame and tremendous public recognition," in its filing earlier this week. But social media got wind of the filing and the backlash may have had something to do with Adidas (ADDYY) reversing course. Some users vowed to never support Adidas again. Other users relied on their PR training to let the company know that hindsight is 20/20. Others joked that if Adidas wants to protect its patents that there are other more worthy opponents to battle. And still other users decided to ruin the fun by actually becoming political.
