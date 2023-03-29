A Bet Against Jim Cramer's Latest Stock Pick Could Be Your 'Funeral'
Tony Owusu
Originally Published: March 29, 2023 1:47 p.m.
Jim Cramer is pushing back against a recent UBS recommendation. It's easy to pick stocks that everyone agrees is going higher, but based on one of his picks Wednesday, CNBC's Jim Cramer likes things to be difficult. The "inverse Cramer" crowd is having a field day in in Cramer's mentions after the legendary investor picked shoe seller Foot Locker (FL) - Get Free Report as one of his surefire stocks. DON'T MISS: This Major Mall Retailer Is Shuttering Hundreds of Stores "UBS says sell Footlocker [sic], if you do this please remember to invite me to your funeral," Cramer tweeted Wednesday. The UBS call, and Cramer's rebuttal, comes just weeks after the company unveiled its "Lace Up" plan to close 400 underperforming mall stores and focus its efforts more on off-mall locations. Foot Locker is guiding for ~$10 billion in annual sales and a 10% operating margin over time. Currently, the company has about $8.5 billion in sales with a 7% operating margin. Twitter users were quick to point out that Foot Locker has been decimated over the past four weeks, falling more than 11%. Others questioned the wisdom of betting on a brick-and-mortar retailer in the current climate, with the company set to close about 14% of its current store base of 2,800 stores. Foot Locker shares were down 1.6% to $39.50 in morning trading Wednesday after UBS downgraded the company's stock to sell from neutral on the view that it will struggle in a potential recession. Get investment guidance from trusted portfolio managers without the management fees. Sign up for Action Alerts PLUS now.
Most Read
- Remembering Mia Henderson
- Suspect in custody following shooting in Winslow
- Lake Powell water level continues to fall, drops to new record low
- Preserving history through Storytelling
- Intermittent lane closures on I-17 for blasting
- Navajo Nation to tackle housing crisis and energy development plans
- Navajo Nation president, delegates fight for water in Washington
- From the President's Office: Nygren discusses future of Navajo Code Talkers Museum
- Nizhóní Soaps: How a mother-daughter duo built a business rooted in tradition
- Creative Flagstaff Viola Awards includes Native artists, community organizations
- Lake Powell water level continues to fall, drops to new record low
- Suspect in custody following shooting in Winslow
- Remembering Mia Henderson
- Navajo Basketball takes center stage in LeBron James' new Netflix film "Rez Ball"
- Intermittent lane closures on I-17 for blasting
- Former Winslow wrestling coach sentenced to prison for sex crimes with minors
- Guest column: New dams proposed on Navajo Nation near Black Mesa
- Navajo calendar rooted in tradition & necessities
- Ex-Navajo Nation controller, Pearline Kirk, faces new criminal complaints
- Change Makers: New cohort of Navajo and Hopi entrepreneurs breaks away to follow their own path
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: