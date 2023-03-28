OFFERS
Yavapai County judge has cases reassigned after a DUI arrest

Yavapai County Superior Court Judge Celé Hancock is facing DUI-related charges.(Yavapai County)

Originally Published: March 28, 2023 11:25 a.m.

PRESCOTT, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Supreme Court has ruled that all cases currently assigned to a Yavapai County Superior Court judge recently arrested on suspicion of extreme DUI will be reassigned to other judges.

The high court also said the Commission on Judicial Conduct will conduct any investigation it believes appropriate involving Celé Hancock, who was arrested by Prescott police on March 19.

After getting a call about a possibly impaired driver, police said Hancock was found parked outside a grocery store.

She drove off before being pulled over by a police officer.

According to police, Hancock showed signs of alcohol consumption and she failed several sobriety tests.

Police said breath tests showed Hancock initially had a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.158% with later tests at 0.219% and 0.214% —all far above Arizona’s DUI threshold of 0.08% for drivers.

State law defines extreme DUI for drivers who have a blood-alcohol content of 0.15% or higher.

Police said Hancock was cited and released.

“No person is above the law. This rule applies equally to judges,” John Napper, the presiding judge of the Yavapai County court, said in a statement Monday. “I am certain this criminal case will proceed as it would with anyone else. “I also believe the Commission on Judicial Conduct will conduct a complete and thorough investigation,” Napper added. “The Yavapai County Superior Court is prepared to assist and cooperate with the commission to complete its work.”

Hancock has been licensed to practice law in Arizona since 1996 and was first elected to the Yavapai County bench in 2010.

A call to Hancock’s office Monday seeking comment on her case wasn’t immediately returned.

