OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
FEATURES
EDUCATION/SPORTS
MILESTONES
WINSLOW NEWS
OPINION
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Wed, March 29
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Winslow Junior High students attend Bulldog Day March 25

Eighth graders from Winslow Junior High enjoy Bulldog Day at Winslow High School, hosted by WHS Student Council. The event featured orientation activities led by Principal Sal Hernandez, club showcases and music by DJ Chip. The event aimed to give students a glimpse into high school life and help them prepare for the transition. (Photo/Winslow Junior High)

Eighth graders from Winslow Junior High enjoy Bulldog Day at Winslow High School, hosted by WHS Student Council. The event featured orientation activities led by Principal Sal Hernandez, club showcases and music by DJ Chip. The event aimed to give students a glimpse into high school life and help them prepare for the transition. (Photo/Winslow Junior High)

Originally Published: March 28, 2023 10:19 p.m.

photo

Eighth graders from Winslow Junior High enjoy Bulldog Day at Winslow High School, hosted by WHS Student Council. (Photo/Winslow Junior High)

Eighth graders from Winslow Junior High enjoy Bulldog Day at Winslow High School, hosted by WHS Student Council. The event featured orientation activities led by Principal Sal Hernandez, club showcases, and music by DJ Chip. The event aimed to give students a glimpse into high school life and help them prepare for the transition.

Donate to nhonews.com Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas