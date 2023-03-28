Winslow Junior High students attend Bulldog Day March 25
Originally Published: March 28, 2023 10:19 p.m.
Eighth graders from Winslow Junior High enjoy Bulldog Day at Winslow High School, hosted by WHS Student Council. The event featured orientation activities led by Principal Sal Hernandez, club showcases, and music by DJ Chip. The event aimed to give students a glimpse into high school life and help them prepare for the transition.
