Warren Buffett Is Plowing More Money Into One Stock
Tony Owusu
Originally Published: March 28, 2023 6:50 p.m.
For the third time in March Warren Buffett is loading up on a certain stock. Crude prices are down big it 2023, but Warren Buffett sees this as a buying opportunity for one of his favorite industry stocks. Berkshire Hathaway purchased another 3.7 million shares of Occidental Petroleum (OXY) - Get Free Report between March 23 and March 27 at a cost of about $216 million, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing. Buffett has been loading up on Occidental stock since Russia invaded Ukraine. Berkshire now holds a 23.6% ownership stake in the company. The U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission granted Berkshire permission to buy up to 50% of the company's stock. Berkshire owns about 211.7 million Occidental shares worth $12.6 billion based on Monday's closing price. Two weeks ago, the company pushed its stake to 23.1% after purchasing 7.9 million shares for $466.68 million between March 13 and March 15. The week before, the company announced the purchase of nearly 5.8 million shares of the oil company, paying between $59.80 and $61.90. Buffett's Investment StrategyBerkshire released its annual letter to shareholders last month, and the Oracle of Omaha offered sage advice to the investment advice. Buffett says that Berkshire's "satisfactory" results over its 58 years are from an advantage that favors long-term investments. The billionaire mentions the fact that it was 1994 when Berkshire completed its purchase of 400 million shares of Coca-Cola (KO) - Get Free Report. He says the total cost was $1.3 billion. "The cash dividend we received from Coke in 1994 was $75 million," Buffett wrote. "By 2022, the dividend had increased to $704 million. Growth occurred every year, just as certain as birthdays."
Most Read
- Suspect in custody following shooting in Winslow
- Remembering Mia Henderson
- Lake Powell water level continues to fall, drops to new record low
- Preserving history through Storytelling
- Intermittent lane closures on I-17 for blasting
- Navajo Nation to tackle housing crisis and energy development plans
- Nizhóní Soaps: How a mother-daughter duo built a business rooted in tradition
- Hobbs signs executive order establishing MMIP Task Force
- From the President's Office: Nygren discusses future of Navajo Code Talkers Museum
- Native American groups blast governor for agency appointment
- Lake Powell water level continues to fall, drops to new record low
- Suspect in custody following shooting in Winslow
- Remembering Mia Henderson
- Navajo Basketball takes center stage in LeBron James' new Netflix film "Rez Ball"
- Intermittent lane closures on I-17 for blasting
- Former Winslow wrestling coach sentenced to prison for sex crimes with minors
- Guest column: New dams proposed on Navajo Nation near Black Mesa
- Ex-Navajo Nation controller, Pearline Kirk, faces new criminal complaints
- Navajo calendar rooted in tradition & necessities
- Change Makers: New cohort of Navajo and Hopi entrepreneurs breaks away to follow their own path
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: