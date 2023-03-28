Spring cultural demonstrations begin at Petrified Forest National Park

Explore the rich history and diverse cultures of the Petrified Forest region through the Cultural Demonstration program at Petrified Forest National Park. Witness local artisans showcase their cultural and historical connections at Painted Desert Inn National Historic Landmark from 10 am to 3 p.m:

March 27-29 Santianna Horseson, Diné

March 30-31 Todd Westika, Zuni carving

April 1-3 Jacob & Lucille Smith, Diné

April 4 Santianna Horseson, Diné

April 5 Jane Benally, Diné

April 6-7 Alphonso John, Diné

For the full schedule, visit nps.gov/pefo/planyourvisit/cultural-demonstrations.htm