Spring cultural demonstrations begin at Petrified Forest National Park
Explore the rich history and diverse cultures of the Petrified Forest region through the Cultural Demonstration program at Petrified Forest National Park. Witness local artisans showcase their cultural and historical connections at Painted Desert Inn National Historic Landmark from 10 am to 3 p.m:
March 27-29 Santianna Horseson, Diné
March 30-31 Todd Westika, Zuni carving
April 1-3 Jacob & Lucille Smith, Diné
April 4 Santianna Horseson, Diné
April 5 Jane Benally, Diné
April 6-7 Alphonso John, Diné
For the full schedule, visit nps.gov/pefo/planyourvisit/cultural-demonstrations.htm
- Suspect in custody following shooting in Winslow
- Remembering Mia Henderson
- Lake Powell water level continues to fall, drops to new record low
- Preserving history through Storytelling
- Intermittent lane closures on I-17 for blasting
- Navajo Nation to tackle housing crisis and energy development plans
- Nizhóní Soaps: How a mother-daughter duo built a business rooted in tradition
- Hobbs signs executive order establishing MMIP Task Force
- From the President's Office: Nygren discusses future of Navajo Code Talkers Museum
- Native American groups blast governor for agency appointment
- Lake Powell water level continues to fall, drops to new record low
- Suspect in custody following shooting in Winslow
- Remembering Mia Henderson
- Navajo Basketball takes center stage in LeBron James' new Netflix film "Rez Ball"
- Intermittent lane closures on I-17 for blasting
- Former Winslow wrestling coach sentenced to prison for sex crimes with minors
- Guest column: New dams proposed on Navajo Nation near Black Mesa
- Ex-Navajo Nation controller, Pearline Kirk, faces new criminal complaints
- Navajo calendar rooted in tradition & necessities
- Change Makers: New cohort of Navajo and Hopi entrepreneurs breaks away to follow their own path
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: