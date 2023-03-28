OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
FEATURES
EDUCATION/SPORTS
MILESTONES
WINSLOW NEWS
OPINION
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Wed, March 29
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Spring cultural demonstrations begin at Petrified Forest National Park

Eileen Yatsattie, a Zuni potter, gives a demonstration at Petrified Forest National Park. (Photo/NPS)

Eileen Yatsattie, a Zuni potter, gives a demonstration at Petrified Forest National Park. (Photo/NPS)

By Navajo-Hopi Observer
Originally Published: March 28, 2023 3 p.m.

Explore the rich history and diverse cultures of the Petrified Forest region through the Cultural Demonstration program at Petrified Forest National Park. Witness local artisans showcase their cultural and historical connections at Painted Desert Inn National Historic Landmark from 10 am to 3 p.m:

March 27-29 Santianna Horseson, Diné

March 30-31 Todd Westika, Zuni carving

April 1-3 Jacob & Lucille Smith, Diné

April 4 Santianna Horseson, Diné

April 5 Jane Benally, Diné

April 6-7 Alphonso John, Diné

For the full schedule, visit nps.gov/pefo/planyourvisit/cultural-demonstrations.htm

Donate to nhonews.com Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas