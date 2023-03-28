OFFERS
NTU receives tank truck donation for CDL program

Marathon Petroleum Corporation donates a tank rig to Navajo Technical University in Crownpoint, NM March 1. (Photo/Navajo Technical University)

By Navajo-Hopi Observer
Originally Published: March 28, 2023 12:37 p.m.

CROWN POINT, NM — Students enrolled in the commercial driver’s license (CDL) program at Navajo Technical University (NTU) now have a vehicle to use when practicing how to operate a tractor-trailer rig thanks to a donation of a tank truck to the university from Marathon Petroleum Corporation.

On March 1, NTU President Elmer J. Guy welcomed Marathon Petroleum guests inside the Hospitality Center at the university’s Crownpoint campus.

Navajo Nation Vice President Richelle Montoya joined the gift presentation ceremony via Zoom.

“Thank you to Navajo Technical University and Marathon Petroleum for establishing this entity for our students to be on the Navajo Nation to obtain their education from Early Childhood education to the CDL program,” Montoya.said.

“NTU is doing great at being leadership, but also as a partnership. We want to continue to build capacity with NTU on an ongoing basis,” said V.J. Smith, a manager at Marathon Petroleum. “Leaders from the university and the Navajo Nation helped us understand where our resources could have the most impact.”

NTU’s CDL program is an entry-level entry-level tractor-trailer driver course.

Information provided by NTU

