Navajo Nation roads impassable due to flooding, snow melt and rain runoff
WINSLOW, Ariz. — Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren and the Navajo Police Department have issued a community alert, warning motorists of hazardous road conditions, deep puddles and impassable muddy dirt roads throughout the Navajo Nation.
The extreme winter weather storms and melting snow have caused extensive flooding in various parts of the Navajo Nation, making some roads impassable and leaving residents stranded in their homes. Families are unable to leave their homes to retrieve necessary supplies or obtain medical care or prescriptions.
The Navajo Nation Division of Public Safety is cautioning motorists against traveling in these extreme weather and road conditions.
Navajo police urge those who become stranded or need medical assistance to notify their local chapter or the Navajo Police Department for immediate assistance. Paved roads are passable, but dirt roads are wet, muddy and snow-covered.
The Navajo Nation is monitoring all weather conditions and encourages residents to gather necessary resources to reach those in need of food or medical attention.
- Suspect in custody following shooting in Winslow
- Remembering Mia Henderson
- Lake Powell water level continues to fall, drops to new record low
- Preserving history through Storytelling
- Intermittent lane closures on I-17 for blasting
- Navajo Nation to tackle housing crisis and energy development plans
- Nizhóní Soaps: How a mother-daughter duo built a business rooted in tradition
- Hobbs signs executive order establishing MMIP Task Force
- From the President's Office: Nygren discusses future of Navajo Code Talkers Museum
- Native American groups blast governor for agency appointment
- Lake Powell water level continues to fall, drops to new record low
- Suspect in custody following shooting in Winslow
- Remembering Mia Henderson
- Navajo Basketball takes center stage in LeBron James' new Netflix film "Rez Ball"
- Intermittent lane closures on I-17 for blasting
- Former Winslow wrestling coach sentenced to prison for sex crimes with minors
- Guest column: New dams proposed on Navajo Nation near Black Mesa
- Ex-Navajo Nation controller, Pearline Kirk, faces new criminal complaints
- Navajo calendar rooted in tradition & necessities
- Change Makers: New cohort of Navajo and Hopi entrepreneurs breaks away to follow their own path
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: