Monument Valley's Keegan Holiday signs with College of the Desert football
KAYENTA, ARIZ. — Monument Valley High School senior Keegan Holiday is set to take his football skills to the next level as he recently signed with the College of the Desert Roadrunners.
The 6'1" and 315-pound player has been a standout member of the MVHS Mustang Football team, playing tackle, guard and defensive tackle positions. Keegan's football career with the Mustangs began with the JV team his sophomore year and then moved up to varsity for the 21-22 and 22-23 seasons.
His hard work and dedication on the field did not go unnoticed and MVHS Head Football Coach Bryan M. Begay had nothing but praise for the young athlete.
"Keegan has the tools. His experience playing football since his youth and excelling in various football camps have honed his skills and shaped him into the player he is today." Begay said in a statement.
Holiday's commitment to College of the Desert is an opportunity for the athlete to continue his football career at the next level. The Roadrunners boast a strong football program and they will no doubt benefit from Holiday's skills on the field.
- Suspect in custody following shooting in Winslow
- Remembering Mia Henderson
- Lake Powell water level continues to fall, drops to new record low
- Preserving history through Storytelling
- Intermittent lane closures on I-17 for blasting
- Navajo Nation to tackle housing crisis and energy development plans
- Nizhóní Soaps: How a mother-daughter duo built a business rooted in tradition
- Hobbs signs executive order establishing MMIP Task Force
- From the President's Office: Nygren discusses future of Navajo Code Talkers Museum
- Native American groups blast governor for agency appointment
- Lake Powell water level continues to fall, drops to new record low
- Suspect in custody following shooting in Winslow
- Remembering Mia Henderson
- Navajo Basketball takes center stage in LeBron James' new Netflix film "Rez Ball"
- Intermittent lane closures on I-17 for blasting
- Former Winslow wrestling coach sentenced to prison for sex crimes with minors
- Guest column: New dams proposed on Navajo Nation near Black Mesa
- Ex-Navajo Nation controller, Pearline Kirk, faces new criminal complaints
- Navajo calendar rooted in tradition & necessities
- Change Makers: New cohort of Navajo and Hopi entrepreneurs breaks away to follow their own path
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: