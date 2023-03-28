Monument Valley's Keegan Holiday signs with College of the Desert football

KAYENTA, ARIZ. — Monument Valley High School senior Keegan Holiday is set to take his football skills to the next level as he recently signed with the College of the Desert Roadrunners.

The 6'1" and 315-pound player has been a standout member of the MVHS Mustang Football team, playing tackle, guard and defensive tackle positions. Keegan's football career with the Mustangs began with the JV team his sophomore year and then moved up to varsity for the 21-22 and 22-23 seasons.

His hard work and dedication on the field did not go unnoticed and MVHS Head Football Coach Bryan M. Begay had nothing but praise for the young athlete.

"Keegan has the tools. His experience playing football since his youth and excelling in various football camps have honed his skills and shaped him into the player he is today." Begay said in a statement.

Holiday's commitment to College of the Desert is an opportunity for the athlete to continue his football career at the next level. The Roadrunners boast a strong football program and they will no doubt benefit from Holiday's skills on the field.