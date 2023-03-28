OFFERS
Monument Valley's Keegan Holiday signs with College of the Desert football

MVHS Principal Ryan Dodson, MVHS Head Football Coach Bryan Begay, MVHS Offensive Coordinator Jason Franklin and KUSD Athletic Director Stephen Young, celebrate Keegan Holiday's commitment to College of the Desert at a signing ceremony. (Photo/MVHS Athletics)

By Navajo-Hopi Observer
Originally Published: March 28, 2023 12:07 p.m.

photo

Keegan Holiday, a senior and athlete at Monument Valley High School has committed to play Football for the College of the Desert Roadrunners for the 2023-2024 season. (Photo/MVHS)

KAYENTA, ARIZ. — Monument Valley High School senior Keegan Holiday is set to take his football skills to the next level as he recently signed with the College of the Desert Roadrunners.

The 6'1" and 315-pound player has been a standout member of the MVHS Mustang Football team, playing tackle, guard and defensive tackle positions. Keegan's football career with the Mustangs began with the JV team his sophomore year and then moved up to varsity for the 21-22 and 22-23 seasons.

His hard work and dedication on the field did not go unnoticed and MVHS Head Football Coach Bryan M. Begay had nothing but praise for the young athlete.

"Keegan has the tools. His experience playing football since his youth and excelling in various football camps have honed his skills and shaped him into the player he is today." Begay said in a statement.

Holiday's commitment to College of the Desert is an opportunity for the athlete to continue his football career at the next level. The Roadrunners boast a strong football program and they will no doubt benefit from Holiday's skills on the field.

