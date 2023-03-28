OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
FEATURES
EDUCATION/SPORTS
MILESTONES
WINSLOW NEWS
OPINION
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Wed, March 29
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Elon Musk Makes Another Twitter Change People Hate

Colette Bennett
Originally Published: March 28, 2023 1:48 p.m.

The changes at the microblogging platform just keep coming. Ever since Elon Musk bought Twitter (TWTR) - Get Free Report in October 2022, the billionaire has been making one big change after another. His latest push has been to monetize the blue verified checkmark that many users have enjoyed as a free feature for more than a decade. That process started some months ago and is finally going into effect this week. DON'T MISS: Elon Musk Took Away a Free Twitter Feature (People Are Mad) On the evening of March 27, Musk dealt yet another blow to longtime users of the service: Not only will they lose their verified status and lose access to two-step verification without paying $7 a month, but appearing in the app's new For You section will be only for verified users as well. The For You page, Twitter's version of the same page on TikTok, is a key way for users to get exposure to new followers on the social media app. So if you're an influencer or a business and want new people to discover you, you're gonna have to pay for the privilege. The reactions to the tweet were not positive.```````` Others did the math, saying that the move is smart. Questioned about asking people to pay for a service from a company with significant customer-service issues (Musk set up an auto response of a poop emoji to customer service inquiries last week), Musk replied that he was "working on it." Get exclusive access to portfolio managers and their proven investing strategies with Real Money Pro. Get started now.
Donate to nhonews.com Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas