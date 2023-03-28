Elon Musk Makes Another Twitter Change People Hate
Colette Bennett
Originally Published: March 28, 2023 1:48 p.m.
The changes at the microblogging platform just keep coming. Ever since Elon Musk bought Twitter (TWTR) - Get Free Report in October 2022, the billionaire has been making one big change after another. His latest push has been to monetize the blue verified checkmark that many users have enjoyed as a free feature for more than a decade. That process started some months ago and is finally going into effect this week. DON'T MISS: Elon Musk Took Away a Free Twitter Feature (People Are Mad) On the evening of March 27, Musk dealt yet another blow to longtime users of the service: Not only will they lose their verified status and lose access to two-step verification without paying $7 a month, but appearing in the app's new For You section will be only for verified users as well. The For You page, Twitter's version of the same page on TikTok, is a key way for users to get exposure to new followers on the social media app. So if you're an influencer or a business and want new people to discover you, you're gonna have to pay for the privilege. The reactions to the tweet were not positive.```````` Others did the math, saying that the move is smart. Questioned about asking people to pay for a service from a company with significant customer-service issues (Musk set up an auto response of a poop emoji to customer service inquiries last week), Musk replied that he was "working on it." Get exclusive access to portfolio managers and their proven investing strategies with Real Money Pro. Get started now.
Most Read
- Suspect in custody following shooting in Winslow
- Remembering Mia Henderson
- Lake Powell water level continues to fall, drops to new record low
- Preserving history through Storytelling
- Intermittent lane closures on I-17 for blasting
- Navajo Nation to tackle housing crisis and energy development plans
- Nizhóní Soaps: How a mother-daughter duo built a business rooted in tradition
- Hobbs signs executive order establishing MMIP Task Force
- From the President's Office: Nygren discusses future of Navajo Code Talkers Museum
- Native American groups blast governor for agency appointment
- Lake Powell water level continues to fall, drops to new record low
- Suspect in custody following shooting in Winslow
- Remembering Mia Henderson
- Navajo Basketball takes center stage in LeBron James' new Netflix film "Rez Ball"
- Intermittent lane closures on I-17 for blasting
- Former Winslow wrestling coach sentenced to prison for sex crimes with minors
- Guest column: New dams proposed on Navajo Nation near Black Mesa
- Ex-Navajo Nation controller, Pearline Kirk, faces new criminal complaints
- Navajo calendar rooted in tradition & necessities
- Change Makers: New cohort of Navajo and Hopi entrepreneurs breaks away to follow their own path
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: