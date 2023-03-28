Elon Musk Makes Another Twitter Change People Hate

Colette Bennett Originally Published: March 28, 2023 1:48 p.m. Tweet

The changes at the microblogging platform just keep coming. Ever since Elon Musk bought Twitter (TWTR) - Get Free Report in October 2022, the billionaire has been making one big change after another. His latest push has been to monetize the blue verified checkmark that many users have enjoyed as a free feature for more than a decade. That process started some months ago and is finally going into effect this week. DON'T MISS: Elon Musk Took Away a Free Twitter Feature (People Are Mad) On the evening of March 27, Musk dealt yet another blow to longtime users of the service: Not only will they lose their verified status and lose access to two-step verification without paying $7 a month, but appearing in the app's new For You section will be only for verified users as well. The For You page, Twitter's version of the same page on TikTok, is a key way for users to get exposure to new followers on the social media app. So if you're an influencer or a business and want new people to discover you, you're gonna have to pay for the privilege. The reactions to the tweet were not positive.```````` Others did the math, saying that the move is smart. Questioned about asking people to pay for a service from a company with significant customer-service issues (Musk set up an auto response of a poop emoji to customer service inquiries last week), Musk replied that he was "working on it."