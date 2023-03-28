Around the Rez: Week of March 29

Leupp Spring Revival March 31

Leupp Nazarene Church’s spring revival will begin at 6 p.m. Friday, March 31 and continue at 7 a.m. Saturday. More info: Darrell at (928) 853-5321.

Diné College Career Fair April 4

Diné College and Career Fair is April 4 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Diné College gymnasium. Open to the public. More info: cmejia@dinecollege.edu or (928) 724-6862.

Leupp Easter services April 6-9

The Ranch Hands Ministry Church in Leupp will be offering Easter services and activities April 6-9. More info: Leonard at (928) 255-7675.

Easter sunrise service April 9

Leupp First Presbyterian Church’s annual Easter sunrise service has been relocated to the church on the north side of the Little Colorado River at 5 a.m. April 9 due to possible flooding. More info: asmallcanyon@fusd1.org.

Girl Scouts Hopi Bike Ride April 15

There will be a unique mountain biking adventure to Blue Canyon on April 15 on Hopi lands. Girls grade 2-12. Beginner and advanced sessions All gear provided, cost $5, participants will earn a fun mountain bike patch. More info: Laurel at (928) 207-5716 or LSEKAKUKU@girlscoutsaz.org.

Visit Indian Bible College in April

Indian Bible College is hosting an open house April 26-27. More info: (928) 774-3890 or desplin@indianbible.org.

MMIP Awareness Day May 5

Save the Date – May 5, 2023 at the Arizona State Capitol in Phoenix. More information to follow, contact honwungsics@gmail.com or follow Honwungsi Consulting Services, LLC on Facebook.

STEM Camp June 9-11

Girls grades 2-12 are invited to attend the free Navajo Nation STEM Camp at Diné College in Tsaile, AZ June 9-11. More info: Laurel at (928) 207-5716 or LSEKAKUKU@girlscoutsaz.org.

Warrior Leadership Summit June-July

Registration is open for the annual Warrior Leadership Summit June 29 to July 4 in Carlinville, Illinois. Questions and registration: Ron Hutchcraft Ministries at (870) 741-3300 or wls@oneagleswings.com

HSAPC Parenting Class Feb - April

HOPI Substance Abuse Prevention Center is offering a Parenting Class on Tues and Thurs at HSAPC office from 5:30-7:30 p.m. through April 14. More info and registration: (928) 734-0300 or kristie.kewenvoyouma@hopifoundation.org.

