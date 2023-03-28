Accident on Rim Road claims two lives near Pinetop March 25

HOLBROOK, Ariz.- Two people are dead following a vehicle accident on Rim Road near Pinetop, Arizona March 25.

Navajo County Sheriff’s Office received a call Saturday around 4 p.m. regarding a single-vehicle crash near milepost one on Rim Road. The reporting party was a 13-year-old male, involved in the crash, who advised the car went off the road and crashed into a tree.

When Deputies arrived, they learned there were two other occupants of the vehicle, Coyiah Shawn Bennett, 31, and Michandi Bennett, 19, both of Whiteriver, Arizona. Both succumbed to their injuries from the crash. The juvenile was transported to a local medical facility with minor injuries.

Officers from Pinetop-Lakeside Police Department, US Forest Service Law Enforcement Officers, and emergency responders from the Pinetop Fire Department responded to the scene, and the Arizona Department of Public Safety assisted with the scene documentation. TThe investigation is being conducted by Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.