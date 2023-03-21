OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
FEATURES
EDUCATION/SPORTS
MILESTONES
WINSLOW NEWS
OPINION
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Wed, March 22
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Tuba City students attend National Association of Federally Impacted Schools Conference

Tuba City students attended The National Association of Federally Impacted Schools (NAFIS) Conference March 12-14. NAFIS is the leading association advocating for Impact Aid, which replaces revenue lost due to the presence of nontaxable federal property (such as military installations, Indian lands, federal low-income housing and national parks) in a community. Impact Aid ensures districts containing federal property have the resources they need to provide a quality education to the students they serve. (Photos/TCUSD)

Tuba City students attended The National Association of Federally Impacted Schools (NAFIS) Conference March 12-14. NAFIS is the leading association advocating for Impact Aid, which replaces revenue lost due to the presence of nontaxable federal property (such as military installations, Indian lands, federal low-income housing and national parks) in a community. Impact Aid ensures districts containing federal property have the resources they need to provide a quality education to the students they serve. (Photos/TCUSD)

By Navajo-Hopi Observer
Originally Published: March 21, 2023 12:22 p.m.

A group of students from Tuba City High School had the opportunity to attend the National Association of Federally Impacted Schools Conference in Washington, D.C. March 12-14.

photo

Tuba City students attended The National Association of Federally Impacted Schools (NAFIS) Conference March 12-14. NAFIS is the leading association advocating for Impact Aid, which replaces revenue lost due to the presence of nontaxable federal property (such as military installations, Indian lands, federal low-income housing and national parks) in a community. Impact Aid ensures districts containing federal property have the resources they need to provide a quality education to the students they serve. (Photos/TCUSD)

The conference allowed the students to participate in discussions on education policy and advocacy, as well as learn about the impact of federal land on local schools. The students were selected based on their academic achievement and leadership skills and were accompanied by school administrators.

photo

Tuba City students attended The National Association of Federally Impacted Schools (NAFIS) Conference March 12-14. NAFIS is the leading association advocating for Impact Aid, which replaces revenue lost due to the presence of nontaxable federal property (such as military installations, Indian lands, federal low-income housing and national parks) in a community. Impact Aid ensures districts containing federal property have the resources they need to provide a quality education to the students they serve. (Photos/TCUSD)

The students participated in a student panel, “Fostering Student Engagement in Indian Lands School Districts,” along side peers from Salamanca School. The panel discussion focused on ways to increase student engagement and success in schools located on Native American lands.

photo

Tuba City students attended The National Association of Federally Impacted Schools (NAFIS) Conference March 12-14. NAFIS is the leading association advocating for Impact Aid, which replaces revenue lost due to the presence of nontaxable federal property (such as military installations, Indian lands, federal low-income housing and national parks) in a community. Impact Aid ensures districts containing federal property have the resources they need to provide a quality education to the students they serve. (Photos/TCUSD)

Ron Begay, a member of the Tuba City Unified School District Governing Board, praised the students’ participation in a Facebook comment.

“Awesome representation by our students,” he said. “Great job to our youth, great representation by all.”

photo

Tuba City students attended The National Association of Federally Impacted Schools (NAFIS) Conference March 12-14. NAFIS is the leading association advocating for Impact Aid, which replaces revenue lost due to the presence of nontaxable federal property (such as military installations, Indian lands, federal low-income housing and national parks) in a community. Impact Aid ensures districts containing federal property have the resources they need to provide a quality education to the students they serve. (Photos/TCUSD)

The NAFIS conference brings together educators, administrators, and policymakers from schools impacted by federal lands, such as military bases, Indian reservations, and national parks, to discuss issues and share best practices.

photo

Tuba City students attended The National Association of Federally Impacted Schools (NAFIS) Conference March 12-14. NAFIS is the leading association advocating for Impact Aid, which replaces revenue lost due to the presence of nontaxable federal property (such as military installations, Indian lands, federal low-income housing and national parks) in a community. Impact Aid ensures districts containing federal property have the resources they need to provide a quality education to the students they serve. (Photos/TCUSD)

Information provided by Tuba City Unified School District.

Donate to nhonews.com Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas