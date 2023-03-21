Tuba City students attend National Association of Federally Impacted Schools Conference

A group of students from Tuba City High School had the opportunity to attend the National Association of Federally Impacted Schools Conference in Washington, D.C. March 12-14.

The conference allowed the students to participate in discussions on education policy and advocacy, as well as learn about the impact of federal land on local schools. The students were selected based on their academic achievement and leadership skills and were accompanied by school administrators.

The students participated in a student panel, “Fostering Student Engagement in Indian Lands School Districts,” along side peers from Salamanca School. The panel discussion focused on ways to increase student engagement and success in schools located on Native American lands.

Ron Begay, a member of the Tuba City Unified School District Governing Board, praised the students’ participation in a Facebook comment.

“Awesome representation by our students,” he said. “Great job to our youth, great representation by all.”

The NAFIS conference brings together educators, administrators, and policymakers from schools impacted by federal lands, such as military bases, Indian reservations, and national parks, to discuss issues and share best practices.

Information provided by Tuba City Unified School District.