Tuba City students attend National Association of Federally Impacted Schools Conference
A group of students from Tuba City High School had the opportunity to attend the National Association of Federally Impacted Schools Conference in Washington, D.C. March 12-14.
The conference allowed the students to participate in discussions on education policy and advocacy, as well as learn about the impact of federal land on local schools. The students were selected based on their academic achievement and leadership skills and were accompanied by school administrators.
The students participated in a student panel, “Fostering Student Engagement in Indian Lands School Districts,” along side peers from Salamanca School. The panel discussion focused on ways to increase student engagement and success in schools located on Native American lands.
Ron Begay, a member of the Tuba City Unified School District Governing Board, praised the students’ participation in a Facebook comment.
“Awesome representation by our students,” he said. “Great job to our youth, great representation by all.”
The NAFIS conference brings together educators, administrators, and policymakers from schools impacted by federal lands, such as military bases, Indian reservations, and national parks, to discuss issues and share best practices.
Information provided by Tuba City Unified School District.
- Suspect in custody following shooting in Winslow
- Remembering Mia Henderson
- Lake Powell water level continues to fall, drops to new record low
- Former Winslow wrestling coach sentenced to prison for sex crimes with minors
- Guest column: New dams proposed on Navajo Nation near Black Mesa
- Odessa Barlow takes home pole bending title at Camp Verde Rodeo
- Nearly 100-mile procession turns out to mourn Navajo Nation's first president, Peterson Zah
- Intermittent lane closures on I-17 for blasting
- Navajo communities close Grand Falls to visitors
- Navajo Basketball takes center stage in LeBron James' new Netflix film "Rez Ball"
- Lake Powell water level continues to fall, drops to new record low
- Navajo Basketball takes center stage in LeBron James' new Netflix film "Rez Ball"
- Suspect in custody following shooting in Winslow
- Remembering Mia Henderson
- Intermittent lane closures on I-17 for blasting
- Storm causes multiple road closures across northern Arizona
- Former Winslow wrestling coach sentenced to prison for sex crimes with minors
- Guest column: New dams proposed on Navajo Nation near Black Mesa
- Ex-Navajo Nation controller, Pearline Kirk, faces new criminal complaints
- Around the Rez: week of Feb. 22
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: