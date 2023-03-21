OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
FEATURES
EDUCATION/SPORTS
MILESTONES
WINSLOW NEWS
OPINION
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Wed, March 22
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Navajo Nation to tackle housing crisis and energy development plans

President Buu Nygren’s office is taking steps to address the housing crisis on the Navajo Nation March 6. (Photo/ Navajo Nation President’s Office)

President Buu Nygren’s office is taking steps to address the housing crisis on the Navajo Nation March 6. (Photo/ Navajo Nation President’s Office)

By Navajo-Hopi Observer
Originally Published: March 21, 2023 11:46 a.m.

NAVAJO NATION – The Navajo Nation is taking significant steps towards addressing its housing crisis and energy development plans.

The President’s Office held a strategic planning meeting March 6 to coordinate a new initiative to build 1,000 new homes across the Navajo Nation. The initiative will involve partnerships between government and private entities and will prioritize increased home ownership, rental units, home improvement programs and overall housing education. The group reported more than 1,400 applications from housing-related programs and enterprises. Additionally, the President’s office is planning a housing summit in Window Rock in May to involve members of the public.

Meanwhile, Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren signed his second executive order March 12 to streamline the process for energy companies to submit proposals to do business with and on the Navajo Nation. The order creates an Initial Vetting Team to screen energy proposals and ensure they are viable and in the Navajo Nation’s or host communities’ best interest.

Nygren emphasized that the Navajo Nation has always been an energy Nation and the order aims to weed out proposals that are not in the Navajo Nation’s or host communities’ best interest.

Proposals for electricity-generating, fossil fuels or biomass, renewable resources such as wind, solar, geothermal or hydroelectric and projects that propose utilizing a portion of the 500 megawatts of transmission capacity from the Navajo Generating Station power lines are all encouraged.

Companies can visit the Navajo Nation Division of Natural Resources website at dnr.navajo-nsn.gov for instructions on how to submit a vetting form.

Donate to nhonews.com Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas