NAU to provide $11M in child care reimbursements to student-parents

Northern Arizona University (NAU) has launched a pilot program to provide over $11 million in state funds for child care assistance to student-parents enrolled at the university. The Higher Education Child Care Project (HECCP) started in 2022, with applications now open for spring and summer 2023, as well as retroactive reimbursement consideration for students who were actively enrolled dating back to Oct. 1, 2021.

The program reimburses eligible student-parents for approved child care costs while they are earning their degrees. The new eligibility requirements from the Arizona Department of Economic Security will allow more students to take advantage of the funding, including those in any major, graduate or undergraduate, full-time or part-time, who meet the income requirements. Children must be 12 years old or younger and receive care from a qualified provider.

Since its inception, the program has reimbursed over $81,000 in child care costs, with 26 NAU student-parents enrolled, supporting 35 children.

To learn more about the program and eligibility, visit in.nau.edu/dean-of-students/Higher-Education-Child-Care-Project or contact ADES.HECCP@nau.edu.