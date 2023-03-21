OFFERS
Lady Bulldogs finally secure a victory with big win over Titans

The Winslow Lady Bulldogs took on the Round Valley Elks on March 9, losing by 1. (Photo/El Big Guy)
Josue Barrios

The Winslow Lady Bulldogs took on the Round Valley Elks on March 9, losing by 1. (Photo/El Big Guy)

Originally Published: March 21, 2023 12:49 p.m.

WINSLOW, Ariz. — The Winslow High School softball team has had a challenging start to their season with a record of 3-7 as of March 20.

photo

Josue Barrios

The Winslow Lady Bulldogs took on the Round Valley Elks on March 9, losing by 1. (Photo/El Big Guy)

On February 28, they suffered a 10-2 loss against the Page Sand Devils in a non-league game. On March 3, they were shut out 5-0 by the Valley Christian Trojans. The Bulldogs faced off against the Chino Valley Cougars March 6, but they were narrowly defeated 13-11. On March 8, they lost a close game against the Wickenburg Wranglers by a score of 7-6. The next day, on March 9, they suffered another narrow 7-6 loss against the Round Valley Elks.

However, the Bulldogs finally earned their first win of the season March 11, with a 24-0 victory over the American Leadership Academy - Anthem South Titans.

photo

Josue Barrios

The Bulldogs secured two wins at the Gracie Haught Softball Classic March 17. (Photo/El Big Guy)

On March 17, Winslow participated in the Gracie Haught Softball Classic in Payson. The Bulldogs finished the round robin on Friday with a 2-2 record but were eliminated after a narrow 0-1 loss against the Willcox Cowboys in the first round of the playoffs.

photo

Josue Barrios

The Bulldogs secured two wins at the Gracie Haught Softball Classic March 17. (Photo/El Big Guy)

The Lady Bulldogs are preparing to take on the Snowflake Lobos March 21 followed by two away games March 28 at Blue Ridge and March 29 against Payson Longhorns.

Read more about the Lady Bulldogs' 2023 season:

Looking for more photos of the Lady Bulldogs?

Social Media Post

Winslow Bulldogs versus the Round Valley Elks

Social Media Post

Gracie Haught Classic

