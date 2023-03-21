Lady Bulldogs finally secure a victory with big win over Titans

WINSLOW, Ariz. — The Winslow High School softball team has had a challenging start to their season with a record of 3-7 as of March 20.

On February 28, they suffered a 10-2 loss against the Page Sand Devils in a non-league game. On March 3, they were shut out 5-0 by the Valley Christian Trojans. The Bulldogs faced off against the Chino Valley Cougars March 6, but they were narrowly defeated 13-11. On March 8, they lost a close game against the Wickenburg Wranglers by a score of 7-6. The next day, on March 9, they suffered another narrow 7-6 loss against the Round Valley Elks.

However, the Bulldogs finally earned their first win of the season March 11, with a 24-0 victory over the American Leadership Academy - Anthem South Titans.

On March 17, Winslow participated in the Gracie Haught Softball Classic in Payson. The Bulldogs finished the round robin on Friday with a 2-2 record but were eliminated after a narrow 0-1 loss against the Willcox Cowboys in the first round of the playoffs.

The Lady Bulldogs are preparing to take on the Snowflake Lobos March 21 followed by two away games March 28 at Blue Ridge and March 29 against Payson Longhorns.

