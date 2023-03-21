Creative Flagstaff Viola Awards includes Native artists, community organizations

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Creative Flagstaff is excited to announce that the 15th Annual Viola Awards will take place on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at the Orpheum Theater in downtown Flagstaff.

Winners will be announced at the ceremony on April 1.

The finalists include a Navajo artist, an author and a healthcare facility.

Baje Whitethorne Sr.: Náátsʼíilid/Rainbow Light is an artist who has been nominated for the Excellence in Visual Art award.

Whitethorne pulls viewers in with color and energy. Baje is a visual storyteller. Each of his works of art is a glimpse of his rich life, his family, and his homeland. The places are the cliffs and canyons where his Diné family lived for generations and where they will continue to return for centuries to come. They are the places where he sat with his brothers and sisters, listening to their grandmother’s stories. They are his family and friends. They are joy and sorrow; timeless views of humanity and our place in the world.

Baje Whitethorne Sr. grew up near Shonto, northeast of Tuba City, a land of slickrock, piñon and juniper, brilliant light, and quiet. He studied art at Northern Arizona University and by the early 1980s was gaining regional acclaim for his colorful paintings full of life and energy.

His technical prowess shines through in each piece of art, but really stands out when one scans the span of his ability. Watercolors, acrylics, and oils all applied with equal mastery. Landscapes and people each expressing a similar joy. He has illustrated eight children’s books, two of which he wrote. Among his popular books are the Native American stories Monster Bird, Monster Slayer, and Sika and the Raven.

As the story goes, Baje decided to try sculpture after another artist who works purely in sculpture told him that it is much more difficult than painting, and basically implied Baje wasn’t as good. Baje took it as a challenge and created a sculpture, quickly earning awards and recognitions for his three-dimensional work just as he has for his two-dimensional work, including the 2005 sculpture award at the Santa Fe Indian Market, and proving that he is a master artist in any medium.

Throughout his long career, Baje has exhibited his work in several European countries and in the United States from San Francisco to the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, D.C.

Baje’s mentored many artists of all ages and after the death of his eldest son, created the Buddy Whitethorne Foundation to further support aspiring Native American artists with financial and tuition support.

Kathy Eckles Hooker has been nominated for her book “Voices of Navajo Mothers and Daughters: Portraits of Beauty” for the Excellence in Written Storytelling category.

Hooker’s book has Navajo grandmothers, mothers, and daughters in twenty-one families tell their stories. Initially inspired by curiosity about the strong mother-daughter bonds she observed in Navajo culture while teaching on the reservation years ago, the author set out to explore at a much deeper level the lives of Navajo women in this matrilineal society.



In a series of intimate, revelatory personal histories prompted by interview questions, the women share about how they have been shaped by powerful cultural and historical forces, the natural world — and by their love for each other.

In these compelling, multi-generational profiles, collected by a former teacher with profound admiration and respect of Navajo culture, women share about their lives, joys and sorrows in their own words. Stunning color portraits taken in settings that reflect their lives add depth and richness.

Native Americans for Community Action, Inc. is a 501c3, based in Flagstaff and has been nominated in the Community Impact Organization category. They provide quality healthcare services to the Native and non-Native populations of Flagstaff, and other surrounding communities. NACA accepts and provides services to all ethnic groups of all ages, focusing on holistic and family care, and we prioritize the overall wellbeing of our patients by honoring their customs, culture, and beliefs. Their providers and all clinic staff have had extensive experience and training in working with Native American patients.

At NACA, they provide our patients with an array of medical services, from pediatrics to adult and women’s health, mental health services and programs, economic development programs, and community outreach projects.