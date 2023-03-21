Arizona Helping Hands to open new office in Flagstaff

Phoenix based nonprofit welcomes new Community Engagement Director as they prepare to further expand foster care services in Coconno County and Northern Arizona

PHOENIX, Ariz. - Arizona Helping Hands, a nonprofit that supports the foster care community, has hired Matt Lipan as its Community Engagement Director to expand its Basic Needs Program in Coconino County and other parts of northern Arizona.

Lipan will oversee the program’s expansion and work to reduce the barriers that caseworkers and foster families often face when accessing various services.

“Matt joined our team this summer to help us create a plan for reaching more families throughout the state,” said Maureen Noe, president of Arizona Helping Hands. “Matt has jumped in and not only increased our support of DCS but also reached out to numerous tribal nations throughout Northern Arizona. We’re trying to reduce the barriers that so many caseworkers and foster families have experienced trying to get access to various services.”

The Basic Needs Program provides essential items such as clothing, diapers, wipes, educational activities and personal hygiene kits, as well as age-appropriate beds to ensure children have a safe place to sleep. In 2022, the program helped more than 3,500 children across the state and distributed 1,765 beds.

Arizona Helping Hands is planning to open a physical office space in Flagstaff and add one or two mobile units to better serve rural communities. Interested parties in Northern Arizona can request help by emailing mlipan@azhelpinghands.org.

Information provided by Helping Hands.