WUSD invites community to review new K-12 curricula

Winslow Unified School District is in the process of evaluating new curricula for the upcoming 2023/2024 school year.

The district is looking to introduce a new writing curriculum for students in grades K-6 and is also exploring the implementation of a new project-based learning and career exploration curriculum supplement for students in grades 7-12.

The materials for the each curriculum will be on display through May 12, 2023 at the district office. Parents, teachers, students and community members interested in reviewing the materials can do so Monday through Thursday from 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and on Fridays from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. The district office is located at 800 N Apache Ave in Winslow.

Anyone who has questions or comments about either of the new curricula can contact Jennifer Sanderlin directly at jsanderlin@wusd1.org or (928) 288-8101.