WUSD invites community to review new K-12 curricula
Winslow Unified School District is in the process of evaluating new curricula for the upcoming 2023/2024 school year.
The district is looking to introduce a new writing curriculum for students in grades K-6 and is also exploring the implementation of a new project-based learning and career exploration curriculum supplement for students in grades 7-12.
The materials for the each curriculum will be on display through May 12, 2023 at the district office. Parents, teachers, students and community members interested in reviewing the materials can do so Monday through Thursday from 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and on Fridays from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. The district office is located at 800 N Apache Ave in Winslow.
Anyone who has questions or comments about either of the new curricula can contact Jennifer Sanderlin directly at jsanderlin@wusd1.org or (928) 288-8101.
- Lake Powell water level continues to fall, drops to new record low
- Navajo Basketball takes center stage in LeBron James' new Netflix film "Rez Ball"
- Intermittent lane closures on I-17 for blasting
- Guest column: New dams proposed on Navajo Nation near Black Mesa
- Former Winslow wrestling coach sentenced to prison for sex crimes with minors
- Odessa Barlow takes home pole bending title at Camp Verde Rodeo
- Remembering Mia Henderson
- Change Makers: New cohort of Navajo and Hopi entrepreneurs breaks away to follow their own path
- Nearly 100-mile procession turns out to mourn Navajo Nation's first president, Peterson Zah
- ASU professor shares personal story of Yavapai-Apache scouts in new book
- Lake Powell water level continues to fall, drops to new record low
- Navajo Basketball takes center stage in LeBron James' new Netflix film "Rez Ball"
- Area students attend 17th SkillsNative USA
- Intermittent lane closures on I-17 for blasting
- Storm causes multiple road closures across northern Arizona
- Buu Nygren attends Biden's State of Union, addresses Navajo Nation needs
- Ex-Navajo Nation controller, Pearline Kirk, faces new criminal complaints
- 'Reservation Dogs' returns for third season
- Indian Wells woman convicted for distribution of methamphetamine on Hopi Reservation
- Around the Rez: week of Feb. 22
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: