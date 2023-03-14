OFFERS
Students shine at Kayenta Cultural Center Native Language Talent Show on March 9

(Photos/Office of Miss Navajo Nation)



By Navajo-Hopi Observer
Originally Published: March 14, 2023 5:42 p.m.

photo



photo



Students shared their passion for music, poetry, dancing, drawing, cooking and laughter with the Kayenta community March 9. Joining were Miss Navajo Nation Valentina Clitso and former Navajo Nation President Nez.

