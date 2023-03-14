OFFERS
Odessa Barlow takes home pole bending title at Camp Verde Rodeo

By Navajo-Hopi Observer
Originally Published: March 14, 2023 4:11 p.m.

CAMP VERDE, Ariz. — Rock Point High School student Odessa Barlow was named the 2023 High School Pole Bending Champ at the Camp Verde High School Rodeo Feb 19.

Barlow competed in the pole bending event and recorded an impressive time of 21.102, earning a perfect score of 10 points.

In recognition of her achievement, Rock Point's Odessa Barlow was presented with a championship buckle. (Photos/Rock Point Community School)

Barlow's win at the Camp Verde High School Rodeo sets her up as a top contender for future competitions.

Her next event will be at the AHSRA rodeo on March 25-26 in Safford.

