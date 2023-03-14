OFFERS
Lehua Dosela crowned 60th Miss Gila River

(Photo/Gila River Indian Community)

(Photo/Gila River Indian Community)

Lehua Lani Dosela was crowned the 60th Miss Gila River March 11.

(Photo/Gila River Indian Community)

Mavis Thomas from Hashan Kehk (District 2) was selected as first attendant.

