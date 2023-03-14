Bulldogs earn 5-2 record after long week on the road

WINSLOW — The Winslow Bulldogs baseball team continues to make strides this season, now boasting a 5-2 overall record. The Bulldogs faced off against tough opponents last week, playing Chino Valley, Wickenburg, Safford and Thatcher.

In their first game of the week against Chino Valley, the Bulldogs battled junior Justus Martin with a home run in the seventh inning to give the team an 8-7 lead. However, Chino Valley was able to tie the game in the bottom of the seventh and due to darkness, the game was postponed to March 8. The Bulldogs came back strong on Wednesday, finishing the game with a 14-9 win. The team then made their way to Wickenburg and defeated the Wranglers 11-1, with junior Isaiah Farris making his first start of the season and racking up eight strikeouts.

On Friday, the Bulldogs faced Safford and despite a strong attempt, the team fell to the Bulldogs with a final score of 5-1. However, Winslow was able to bounce back on Saturday and come away with a win over the Thatcher Eagles with a final score of 5-2.

The Winslow Baseball Booster Club commended the team's efforts on Facebook saying, "Your Bulldogs have made their way down south to play two tough teams. Overall the entire program played hard and with purpose. Great job fellas. We are headed back up north to begin region play on Friday in Payson."

The Bulldogs next game will be March 17 when they take on the Payson Longhorns at Payson High School.

