OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
FEATURES
EDUCATION/SPORTS
MILESTONES
WINSLOW NEWS
OPINION
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Fri, March 17
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Bulldogs earn 5-2 record after long week on the road

Winslow Bulldogs line up during a pregame routine. (Photo/WHS Baseball Booster Club)

Winslow Bulldogs line up during a pregame routine. (Photo/WHS Baseball Booster Club)

By Abbigaile Urioste
Originally Published: March 14, 2023 5:06 p.m.

WINSLOW — The Winslow Bulldogs baseball team continues to make strides this season, now boasting a 5-2 overall record. The Bulldogs faced off against tough opponents last week, playing Chino Valley, Wickenburg, Safford and Thatcher.

photo

Winslow Bulldogs meet at the mound. (Photo/WHS Baseball Booster Club)

In their first game of the week against Chino Valley, the Bulldogs battled junior Justus Martin with a home run in the seventh inning to give the team an 8-7 lead. However, Chino Valley was able to tie the game in the bottom of the seventh and due to darkness, the game was postponed to March 8. The Bulldogs came back strong on Wednesday, finishing the game with a 14-9 win. The team then made their way to Wickenburg and defeated the Wranglers 11-1, with junior Isaiah Farris making his first start of the season and racking up eight strikeouts.

Social Media Post

Bulldog Baseball Booster Club FB 3-8-23

On Friday, the Bulldogs faced Safford and despite a strong attempt, the team fell to the Bulldogs with a final score of 5-1. However, Winslow was able to bounce back on Saturday and come away with a win over the Thatcher Eagles with a final score of 5-2.

The Winslow Baseball Booster Club commended the team's efforts on Facebook saying, "Your Bulldogs have made their way down south to play two tough teams. Overall the entire program played hard and with purpose. Great job fellas. We are headed back up north to begin region play on Friday in Payson."

Social Media Post

Bulldog Baseball Booster Club FB 3-11-23

The Bulldogs next game will be March 17 when they take on the Payson Longhorns at Payson High School.

For the Bulldogs full schedule and stats, click here.

Donate to nhonews.com Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas