OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
FEATURES
EDUCATION/SPORTS
MILESTONES
WINSLOW NEWS
OPINION
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Fri, March 17
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Alchesay Falcons win repeat 3A state title

(Photos/Alchesay High School, Kasey Velasquez)

(Photos/Alchesay High School, Kasey Velasquez)

By Navajo-Hopi Observer
Originally Published: March 14, 2023 4:13 p.m.

The Alchesay Falcons won the 3A State Championships February 25. They beat Show Low 52-35. Tribal Chairman Kasey Velasquez recognized the team last week.

photo

(Photos/Alchesay High School, Kasey Velasquez)

Donate to nhonews.com Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas