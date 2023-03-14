Alchesay Falcons win repeat 3A state title
Originally Published: March 14, 2023 4:13 p.m.
The Alchesay Falcons won the 3A State Championships February 25. They beat Show Low 52-35. Tribal Chairman Kasey Velasquez recognized the team last week.
