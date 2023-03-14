OFFERS
Acts of kindness and sportsmanship: Bonnie Brennen students shine

Bonnie Brennan Elementary took to Facebook to shout out students "Caught being good." (Photos/Bonnie Brennan Elementary)

By Navajo-Hopi Observer
Originally Published: March 14, 2023 4:52 p.m.

photo

February Students of the Month (Photo/Bonnie Brennen Elementary)

Bonnie Brennen Elementary school took to Facebook to highlight students who were caught being good and recognized as students of the month!

photo

Tucker helped clean up the gym without being asked! (Photo/Bonnie Brennen Elementary)

photo

Kassidy helped organize a classmate's desk area Photo/Bonnie Brennen Elementary)

photo

Elayton assisted with classroom clean up! (Photo/Bonnie Brennen Elementary)

photo

Julion received a Caught Being Good award for including others during soccer at recess. (Photo/Bonnie Brennen Elementary)

These guys and gals and are shining examples of kindness, helpfulness, and inclusion.

Tucker is a superstar for pitching in to clean up the gym without being asked and Elayton was a real champ for helping out with classroom clean up. Kassidy is a total organizing pro for lending a hand to a classmate in need. And let's not forget Julion who totally rocked recess soccer by making sure everyone was included!

Their kindness and generosity are inspiring and these young leaders are a great example for their community.

