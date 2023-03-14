Acts of kindness and sportsmanship: Bonnie Brennen students shine
Bonnie Brennen Elementary school took to Facebook to highlight students who were caught being good and recognized as students of the month!
These guys and gals and are shining examples of kindness, helpfulness, and inclusion.
Tucker is a superstar for pitching in to clean up the gym without being asked and Elayton was a real champ for helping out with classroom clean up. Kassidy is a total organizing pro for lending a hand to a classmate in need. And let's not forget Julion who totally rocked recess soccer by making sure everyone was included!
Their kindness and generosity are inspiring and these young leaders are a great example for their community.
