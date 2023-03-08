OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
FEATURES
EDUCATION/SPORTS
MILESTONES
WINSLOW NEWS
OPINION
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Wed, March 08
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Navajo Basketball takes center stage in LeBron James' new Netflix film "Rez Ball"

Netflix "Rez Ball" director Sydney Freeland and producer Mauricio Mot visit with President Nygren on Feb 22. (Photo/Navajo Nation President's Office)

Netflix "Rez Ball" director Sydney Freeland and producer Mauricio Mot visit with President Nygren on Feb 22. (Photo/Navajo Nation President's Office)

By Abbigaile Urioste
Originally Published: March 8, 2023 5:06 a.m.

Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren was visited by producer Mauricio Mota and director Sydney Freeland on March 1 to discuss their plan to film the Netflix basketball film "Rez Ball," a movie about the fast-paced and high stakes sport of Navajo high school basketball.

photo

Netflix "Rez Ball" director Sydney Freeland and producer Mauricio Mot visit with President Nygren on Feb 22. (Photo/Navajo Nation President's Office)

The film is expected to begin shooting this summer and is being produced by LeBron James' production firm, Spring-Hill Company and and directed by Emmy-nominated writer-director Sydney Freeland, who grew up in Gallup and graduated from Navajo Prep.

photo

"REZ BALL" casting call flyer (Photo/Midthunder Casting)

The film is based on the book "Canyon Dreams: A Basketball Season on the Navajo Nation" by New York Times sports commentator and reporter Michael Powell. Published in 2019, the book is based on the 2016-17 Chinle High School boys basketball team and its pursuit of a state title. Powell left his home in Brooklyn, N.Y., to follow his wife to a job in Chinle. It was there he discovered the phenomenon of Navajo basketball, which he documented in "Canyon Dreams." "Rez Ball" will feature the fictional Chuska Warriors boys high school team.

Casting calls for the film were recently held at the Shiprock and Nenahnezad Chapter Houses. Nygren said he was excited about the film and its potential to showcase Navajo culture and values on a national stage.

Donate to nhonews.com Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas