OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
FEATURES
EDUCATION/SPORTS
MILESTONES
WINSLOW NEWS
OPINION
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Wed, March 08
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Lady Bulldogs: Swinging for the fences
Winslow girls softball team looks to bounce back after tough season opener

The Winslow Lady Bulldogs (Photo/ El Big Guy)
Josue Barrios

The Winslow Lady Bulldogs (Photo/ El Big Guy)

By Abbigaile Urioste
Originally Published: March 8, 2023 4:49 a.m.

WINSLOW — Winslow Lady Bulldogs softball team had a difficult start to their season, losing their first two games. On Feb. 28 the team played at home against the Page Sand Devils, but were defeated 10-2. Their next game was away March 3 against the Valley Christian Trojans, and they lost 5-0.

photo

Josue Barrios

The Winslow Lady Bulldogs (Photo/ El Big Guy)

However, the Lady Bulldogs are determined to turn their season around. This week, they have a busy schedule with one home game and two away games. On March 6, they will be playing against the Chino Valley Cougars at home, followed by an away game on March 8 against the Wickenburg Wranglers. On March 9, they will be playing the Round Valley Elks on the road.

photo

Josue Barrios

The Winslow Lady Bulldogs (Photo/ El Big Guy)

The Bulldogs will then travel again March 11 to take on the ALA Anthem South Titans. After that game, they will have a break before heading to the Gracey Haught Classic Tournament in Payson March 17. The tournament will be a tough challenge for the Bulldogs as they face Wilcox, Sunnyslope, Camp Verde and Thatcher all in one day.

photo

Josue Barrios

The Winslow Lady Bulldogs (Photo/ El Big Guy)

In 2022, the team was ranked second in the 3A Conference. Despite facing some tough competition early in the season, the Lady Bulldogs can still bounce back and have a successful season.

Donate to nhonews.com Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas