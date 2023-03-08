Lady Bulldogs: Swinging for the fences

WINSLOW — Winslow Lady Bulldogs softball team had a difficult start to their season, losing their first two games. On Feb. 28 the team played at home against the Page Sand Devils, but were defeated 10-2. Their next game was away March 3 against the Valley Christian Trojans, and they lost 5-0.

However, the Lady Bulldogs are determined to turn their season around. This week, they have a busy schedule with one home game and two away games. On March 6, they will be playing against the Chino Valley Cougars at home, followed by an away game on March 8 against the Wickenburg Wranglers. On March 9, they will be playing the Round Valley Elks on the road.

The Bulldogs will then travel again March 11 to take on the ALA Anthem South Titans. After that game, they will have a break before heading to the Gracey Haught Classic Tournament in Payson March 17. The tournament will be a tough challenge for the Bulldogs as they face Wilcox, Sunnyslope, Camp Verde and Thatcher all in one day.

In 2022, the team was ranked second in the 3A Conference. Despite facing some tough competition early in the season, the Lady Bulldogs can still bounce back and have a successful season.