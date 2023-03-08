OFFERS
Lady Bulldogs finish 2023 season at state

The Winslow Bulldogs finished the season 12-7 and ranked No. 12 in the 3A Conference. The Bulldogs beat Ganado 75-57 in the state first round, but fell to Window Rock 67-59 in the second round. (Photo/Winslow High School)

Originally Published: March 8, 2023 4:56 a.m.

The Winslow Bulldogs finished the season 12-7 and ranked No. 12 in the 3A Conference. The Bulldogs beat Ganado 75-57 in the state first round, but fell to Window Rock 67-59 in the second round.

