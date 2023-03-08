Lady Bulldogs finish 2023 season at state
Originally Published: March 8, 2023 4:56 a.m.
The Winslow Bulldogs finished the season 12-7 and ranked No. 12 in the 3A Conference. The Bulldogs beat Ganado 75-57 in the state first round, but fell to Window Rock 67-59 in the second round.
Read more about the Lady Bulldogs' 2022-2023 season
- Lady Bulldogs bow out to Window Rock
- Junior Jaci Gonnie hits 1,000th point as Lady Bulldogs head to state
- Lady Bulldogs fall to Holbrook Roadrunners Feb. 3
- Winslow girls basketball takes on Chinle, Tuba City in early games
- Winslow Lady Bulldogs hit the court at Flagstaff Pepsi Tournament
- Winslow girls tie for third at Pepsi Holiday tourney
- Lady Bulldogs defeat Roadrunners, 51-35
Photo Gallery
Winslow defeats Tuba City, 54-37, in state second round
Photo Gallery
Lady Bulldogs Dominate: Freshman, Seniors Lead Winslow to Victory Against Holbrook
Senior Janessa Meyers boxes out an opponent. (Photo/El Big Guy)
Junior Jauslyn Nells go for the lay up. (Photo/El Big Guy)
Freshman Taylin Puhuhefvaya lead the team with 17 points and 7 rebounds. (Photo/El Big Guy)
