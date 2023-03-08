Bulldogs cheer lands third at Arizona Pink State
Originally Published: March 8, 2023 5:12 a.m.
Winslow Bulldogs Cheer and Spiritline team finished the season with a third place victory at the Arizona State Cheerleading tournament in Phoenix in February.
