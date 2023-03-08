ADOT begins Teesto Wash Bridge replacement north of Winslow
WINSLOW, Ariz. — The Arizona Department of Transportation has initiated a bridge replacement project on the Teesto Wash Bridge over State Route 87. The bridge is located about 30 miles north of Winslow. Construction is expected to begin in spring 2023 and be completed in the fall.
The project limits will extend approximately a quarter-mile north of the bridge and about a half-mile south of the bridge along SR 87.
The purpose of this project is to replace the existing bridge. The work will include:
• replacing the existing bridge with a new two-span bridge.
• realigning the roadway as it approaches the bridge.
• replacing guardrails and adding new pavement markings and other miscellaneous work.
The existing bridge will be reduced to only lane only during construction. Traffic will be directed through the work zone by a temporary traffic signal. Drivers should plan for extra travel time and watch for construction workers and equipment while traveling through the area.
The new bridge will be constructed next to the existing bridge. Traffic will be shifted onto the new bridge once it is completed.
For ongoing details, visit the ADOT SR 87 Teesto Wash Bridge Replacement project page and download the flyer
- Lake Powell water level continues to fall, drops to new record low
- Ex-Navajo Nation controller, Pearline Kirk, faces new criminal complaints
- Navajo Nation officials emphasize public safety funding constraints during meeting with Crane
- Gallego introduces Native American Child Protection Act
- Alchesay Falcons claim 3A State Championship title
- Navajo calendar rooted in tradition & necessities
- Around the Rez: week of March 1
- Heard Museum hosts historic crowd for 33rd annual World Hoop Dance Contest
- 'Reservation Dogs' returns for third season
- Casting call announced for "Rez Ball"
- Lake Powell water level continues to fall, drops to new record low
- Area students attend 17th SkillsNative USA
- 'Reservation Dogs' returns for third season
- Large UFO spotted near Winslow
- Storm causes multiple road closures across northern Arizona
- Buu Nygren attends Biden's State of Union, addresses Navajo Nation needs
- Stray dogs are a real problem on Indian reservations
- Casting call announced for "Rez Ball"
- Navajo calendar rooted in tradition & necessities
- FBI seeks Native American victims targeted by Phoenix group homes
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: