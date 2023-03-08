ADOT begins Teesto Wash Bridge replacement north of Winslow

WINSLOW, Ariz. — The Arizona Department of Transportation has initiated a bridge replacement project on the Teesto Wash Bridge over State Route 87. The bridge is located about 30 miles north of Winslow. Construction is expected to begin in spring 2023 and be completed in the fall.

The project limits will extend approximately a quarter-mile north of the bridge and about a half-mile south of the bridge along SR 87.

The purpose of this project is to replace the existing bridge. The work will include:

• replacing the existing bridge with a new two-span bridge.

• realigning the roadway as it approaches the bridge.

• replacing guardrails and adding new pavement markings and other miscellaneous work.

The existing bridge will be reduced to only lane only during construction. Traffic will be directed through the work zone by a temporary traffic signal. Drivers should plan for extra travel time and watch for construction workers and equipment while traveling through the area.

The new bridge will be constructed next to the existing bridge. Traffic will be shifted onto the new bridge once it is completed.

For ongoing details, visit the ADOT SR 87 Teesto Wash Bridge Replacement project page and download the flyer