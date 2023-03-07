OFFERS
J&B Medical and Strongbow Strategies partner to bring medical services to tribal communities

Stephen Shaya, M.D., Executive Servant Leader at J&B Medical, and Clara Pratte, CEO of Strongbow Strategies. Clara gifted Stephen a horsehair-etched Navajo vase and a sand painting that symbolize abundance to commemorate their partnership. (Photo/AP)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: March 7, 2023 4:01 a.m.

WIXOM, Mich. — J&B Medical and Strongbow Strategies, a Navajo-owned entity, recently announced a strategic partnership to provide medical, pharmacy and telehealth services to the Navajo Nation and other tribal communities across the U.S. The collaborative effort will combine J&B Medical's expertise in health care and Strongbow Strategies' expertise in tribal engagement projects to create a platform to deliver superior health care services to tribal communities.

Through this partnership, J&B Medical will help facilitate the opening of clinics on or near tribal lands, provide telehealth services that will allow patients to receive care from the comfort of their homes, and work together with Strongbow Strategies to address the unique health care needs of approximately 6 million people throughout 574 federally recognized tribes. This collaboration marks an essential commitment to improving the national health of tribes across America and around the world.

"At J&B Medical, we believe health care is a basic human right, and strive to ensure that all individuals, regardless of their economic or social status, receive access to quality medical care," said Stephen Shaya, M.D., Executive Servant Leader at J&B Medical. "We are incredibly proud to have the opportunity to operate and provide high-quality health care services to our tribal communities in the U.S. and around the world. Together with Strongbow Strategies, we will be able to offer technology solutions that will reduce health care costs while ensuring access to the life-saving treatments and quality care they deserve."

