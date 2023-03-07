OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
FEATURES
EDUCATION/SPORTS
MILESTONES
WINSLOW NEWS
OPINION
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Wed, March 08
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

It’s becoming a record year for snowfall in Northern Arizona

Snow totals through March 1st for various locations across northern Arizona and how they compare to the previous years average. (Flagstaff NWS/Bryan James)

Snow totals through March 1st for various locations across northern Arizona and how they compare to the previous years average. (Flagstaff NWS/Bryan James)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: March 7, 2023 4:43 a.m.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — National Weather Service officials don't have to be told that 2022-23 is becoming a record year for snowfall totals in the Flagstaff area. For employees in the service's office in Bellemont, all they have to do is look out their windows. The Bellemont office has had 146.7 inches of snow from last July to March 1. That tops the previous record of 115.4 inches set from July 1, 2009 to March 1, 2010.

Navajo National Monument has seen 69.4 inches of snow fall this year, more than double the average 28.3 inches typically accumulated by March 1st, while the North Rim has seen 205.5 inches this season.

At the Flagstaff Pulliam Airport, 140.1 inches of snow has been recorded since July 1, second only to the 153.9 inches in the July to March timespan in 1948-49. But snowfall was not looked upon fondly by motorists in northwestern Arizona who were stuck in a traffic jam on Interstate 40 for nearly five hours the night of March 1. A winter storm caused a road closure from Kingman to Flagstaff. Arizona Department of Transportation officials said many vehicles were on the shoulder of state Route 93 near Kingman or stopped in the right lane creating a backup. ADOT crews and Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers tried to get the stranded people to drive into town until the snowy weather could clear up.

Donate to nhonews.com Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas