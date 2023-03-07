OFFERS
Flagstaff Lady Eagles capture 4A State Championship title

The Lady Eagles team include Kenya Blie, Jaydean Dugi, Morningrain Honani, Layla Myerson, Bella Burcar, Mackenzie Mason, Teagan Martin, Unique Begishie, Jazmine Dugi, Sierra Manygoats, Cheyenne Edgewater, Shandiin Lancaster, Sage Begay, Jasmynn Tsosie, Corrina Lucero and Bridget Nichols. The team is coached by Tyrone Johnson.(Photo/FUSD)

By Navajo-Hopi Observer
Originally Published: March 7, 2023 3:27 p.m.

PHOENIX — The Flagstaff High School Lady Eagles are the 4A State Champions.

The team handled No. 4 Pueblo High School in the championship game, defeating the team 68-65.

It was a sweet victory for the No. 2 Eagles, who haven't won a title in 31 years.

The team, who were 16-2, began the tournament with an easy 58-28 win over St. Mary's in the first round. In the March 21 second round, the Eagles also posted an easy win over Poston Butte, 76-45.

The Eagles then headed to the semifinals where they defeated No. 3 Deer Valley 68-49.

In the championship game, the Eagles faced Pueblo who had defeated Paradise Honors, Sahuaro, and No. 1 Mesquite to advance.

The Eagles will lose five players to graduation.

