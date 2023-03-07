Flagstaff Lady Eagles capture 4A State Championship title
PHOENIX — The Flagstaff High School Lady Eagles are the 4A State Champions.
The team handled No. 4 Pueblo High School in the championship game, defeating the team 68-65.
It was a sweet victory for the No. 2 Eagles, who haven't won a title in 31 years.
The team, who were 16-2, began the tournament with an easy 58-28 win over St. Mary's in the first round. In the March 21 second round, the Eagles also posted an easy win over Poston Butte, 76-45.
The Eagles then headed to the semifinals where they defeated No. 3 Deer Valley 68-49.
In the championship game, the Eagles faced Pueblo who had defeated Paradise Honors, Sahuaro, and No. 1 Mesquite to advance.
The Eagles will lose five players to graduation.
