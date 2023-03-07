Bulldog wrestlers finish season at state championships
WINSLOW — The Bulldogs wrestlers ended their season on a high note with two standout individual performances at the state championship last month. Michael Romero took the second place spot in the 113 lb division, while Rudy Gonzalez finished in fourth place in the 215 lb division.
The Bulldogs, coached by Tom Breeze, saw several wrestlers advance to the state championship. Charry Benecke, Tatum Estrada, Aiden Dickson and Arora Madore represented the Lady Bulldogs, while Michael Romero, Conner Thomas and Rudy Gonzalez qualified for the boys team.
Although the Bulldogs didn't come away with a team title, their dedication and hard work were evident throughout the season, and especially at the state championship. Michael Romero and Rudy Gonzalez were recognized for their individual achievements, and the entire team for a successful season.
