Lady Fighting Scouts fall to Alchesay at 3A state basketball semifinals

Jada Brown takes the ball to the hoop in their semi-final game against eventual 3A state champion winner Alchesay Feb. 24. (Marilyn R. Sheldon/NHO)

Marilyn Sheldon, Navajo- Hopi Observer
Originally Published: March 6, 2023 5:30 p.m.

PHOENIX — Second-year coach Gabby Whitney is pleased with her team's accomplishments. Her Lady Fighting Scouts battled their way through the tough 3A North Region, and advanced all the way to the final four.

"Making it to the final four is a big accomplishment for us," Coach Gabby Whitney said. "This is my second year at Window Rock. Last year we lost six seniors. We only had two returning starters, so it's a young team this year."

Those two players, Myabelle Begay, and Shiryl Yazzie, became the backbone of the team. Yazzie tore an ACL during last season, and rehabilitated her knee in the off season.

BeGay is the enforcer of the team.

"She holds her ground," Whitney said. "If I need her to stomp on someone, she does it. She has positive, happy energy. Everyone likes to be around her."

In the semifinals the Fighting Scouts played the eventual tournament champion, Alchesay, and lost 44-36 in the single elimination tournament at the Arizona Veteran's Memorial Coliseum.

"The crowd was a big influence," Whitney said. "I think it played a big role in how we performed. We had 30 plus turnovers, which is way too many. We'll learn from this experience, and use it when we rebuild next year."

"We'll learn from this experience, and use it when we rebuild next year."

Gabby Whitney, Head Coach

They finished the season with a 9-3 record in 3A North Region and 13-5 overall.

