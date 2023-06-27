Navajo Nation Council members push for safer, paved roadway between Navajo Mountain and Oljato communities

OREM, Utah — Members of the 25th Navajo Nation Council hosted a meeting June 23 with Utah State legislators, San Juan County Commissioners and officials, the Seven County Infrastructure Coalition and Navajo Nation chapter officials during the 17th Annual Governor’s Native American Summit in Orem, UT.



The meeting advances ongoing efforts to identify and secure resources to pave a roadway between the communities of Navajo Mountain and Oljato.

The two communities are located in the western portion of the Navajo Nation approximately 30 miles apart. The only paved route to get from one community to the other requires residents and other commuters to travel over 100 miles through rough terrain that often requires the use of four-wheel drive.

Speaker Crystalyne Curley was joined by Council Delegates Herman M. Daniels, Shaandiin Parrish, Eugenia Charles-Newton and Shawna Ann Claw for the meeting, which focused on two possible routes that would improve transportation efficiency, drive economic growth and tourism opportunities, improve emergency response time and access to services, and significantly improve the quality of life for many local residents.

Daniels, who represents both communities, said the project has been in the works for many years and that the initial step is to secure funding for a development plan and to complete an environmental impact study for the project. The estimated cost of the project has increased over the years and depends on which route is most feasible.

“Many residents, including elders, commute through these rough roads for long hours each day for basic services and necessities, hauling water for their families and livestock, and going to school and work," Daniels said. "If we pave a roadway, it would also increase tourism in the area and create jobs and revenue for the Navajo Nation, the counties and the entire state of Utah. This project will require significant investments, but it will create additional benefits in the long-term,” said Delegate Daniels.

According to the Seven County Infrastructure Coalition, depending on which route is selected, the project would cost approximately $161 million or $186 million.

The Navajo Nation Council will meet with the stakeholders and state legislators in the region of the proposed roadway in August to continue assessing the development plan and next steps.