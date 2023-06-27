Navajo Nation Council members push for safer, paved roadway between Navajo Mountain and Oljato communities
OREM, Utah — Members of the 25th Navajo Nation Council hosted a meeting June 23 with Utah State legislators, San Juan County Commissioners and officials, the Seven County Infrastructure Coalition and Navajo Nation chapter officials during the 17th Annual Governor’s Native American Summit in Orem, UT.
The meeting advances ongoing efforts to identify and secure resources to pave a roadway between the communities of Navajo Mountain and Oljato.
The two communities are located in the western portion of the Navajo Nation approximately 30 miles apart. The only paved route to get from one community to the other requires residents and other commuters to travel over 100 miles through rough terrain that often requires the use of four-wheel drive.
Speaker Crystalyne Curley was joined by Council Delegates Herman M. Daniels, Shaandiin Parrish, Eugenia Charles-Newton and Shawna Ann Claw for the meeting, which focused on two possible routes that would improve transportation efficiency, drive economic growth and tourism opportunities, improve emergency response time and access to services, and significantly improve the quality of life for many local residents.
Daniels, who represents both communities, said the project has been in the works for many years and that the initial step is to secure funding for a development plan and to complete an environmental impact study for the project. The estimated cost of the project has increased over the years and depends on which route is most feasible.
“Many residents, including elders, commute through these rough roads for long hours each day for basic services and necessities, hauling water for their families and livestock, and going to school and work," Daniels said. "If we pave a roadway, it would also increase tourism in the area and create jobs and revenue for the Navajo Nation, the counties and the entire state of Utah. This project will require significant investments, but it will create additional benefits in the long-term,” said Delegate Daniels.
According to the Seven County Infrastructure Coalition, depending on which route is selected, the project would cost approximately $161 million or $186 million.
The Navajo Nation Council will meet with the stakeholders and state legislators in the region of the proposed roadway in August to continue assessing the development plan and next steps.
- At Lake Powell, record low water levels reveal an 'amazing silver lining'
- Sculptor Tim Washburn Best of Show at inaugural Diné College Native American Art Market
- Hundreds of tribal members, mostly Navajo, living on Phoenix streets amid fake sober home crackdown
- Michael Sekiya escorts Navajo-Hopi Honor Riders flag to DC
- Arizona’s defunct border wall leaves trail of runaway costs, error-filled invoices and questions about state’s oversight
- Navajo Nation’s COVID-19 curfews saddled hundreds with citations, netted no money for police, news investigation finds
- Bashas’ chief operating officer Steve Mayer promoted to president of the company
- Peter MacDonald's sentence commuted
- Researcher Michael Kotutwa Johnson tests Hopi corn growth at Arcosanti
- Dilkon Medical Center nears completion
- Riding out a dream: Geri Hongeva hopes to bring motorcycle tours to the Navajo Nation
- At Lake Powell, record low water levels reveal an 'amazing silver lining'
- Verizon announces 5G Ultra Wideband across northern Arizona
- BLM implements seasonal fire restrictions in central Arizona due to increased risk
- Hopi High School renames crosscountry meet after legendary coach Rick Baker
- Tuba City High School class of 2023 graduates
- Navajo community recognizes Di’Orr Greenwood for positive contributions
- Interior Secretary's Grand Canyon visit encourages tribes
- Indian National Finals Rodeo Tour Qualifier coming to Window Rock June 17-18
- Sculptor Tim Washburn Best of Show at inaugural Diné College Native American Art Market
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: