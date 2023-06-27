Naiomi Glasses helps secure donation from Hibbett, Nike for Kayenta Skatepark

KAYENTA, Ariz. — Kayenta Skate Park received a boost June 21, when Hibbett and Nike collaborated with a $25,000 donation.

The contribution, dedicated to celebrating Nike N7, was presented by Naiomi Glasses, a Navajo designer, model and skateboarder June 21 at the Kayenta Skate Park during “Go Skate(boarding) Day.

“The Kayenta Township is excited and honored,“ said Kayenta Town Manager Olivia Jones. “We will honor Naiomi’s wishes for the funds to be used for lighting at the skate park. She is such an inspiration to the community and we are so thrilled with her accomplishments. She is a pillar and role model for our young generation; we wish continued success and wonderful blessings.”

The partnership between Hibbett and Nike aims to highlight Naiomi Glasses’ efforts in constructing skate parks near Navajo reservations.

“Hibbett is proud to partner with Nike and highlight Naiomi Glasses’ work to build skateparks throughout Navajo Nation,” said Sarah Sharp-Wangaard, VP Marketing, Hibbett. “As we commemorate Nike N7, we hope that this donation will allow the youth of Navajo Nation to actively enjoy the Kayenta Skatepark for years to come. “

Glasses, renowned for her Navajo heritage and passion for skateboarding, has used her prominence to launch projects dedicated to building skate parks near Navajo reservations. Her endeavors gained significant attention after being featured in a 2021 CBS Evening News segment, solidifying her status as an internet sensation.

Glasses is also a weaver who has used her social media platform to show Diné people and their way of life. She enjoys bringing her culture with her and allowing others to see the beauty of Diné to all she meets. Her goal is to bridge the gap between today’s youth and Diné ancestors by demonstrating the beauty of the Diné (Navajo) Culture through weaving and design.

Her motto is, T’áá hwó’ ají t’éego (It’s up to you), which means for her, your future is up to you. You can choose how to write your story.

She started learning how to weave in 2013 at 16 years old and in 2019 she won her first ribbon in weaving at the Gallup, NM Inter Tribal Ceremonial Arts Market where she placed first in the “Utilitarian” category for her handwoven bag.



The designated funds for lighting installation will ensure local skateboarders can utilize the facility during cooler times of the day, enhancing the overall skateboarding experience,

The Kayenta Skate Park has been a vital recreational spot for the community, serving as a gathering place for young enthusiasts. The donation from Hibbett and Nike not only demonstrates their commitment to empowering Native American youth but also strengthens the support for Glasses’ efforts to promote skateboarding and combat bullying.

Hibbett, headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, is a leading athletic-inspired fashion retailer with 1136 Hibbett and City Gear specialty stores located in 36 states nationwide.

Since its creation in 2009, the Nike N7 Fund has presented more than $8 million in grants to over 270 organizations through their Black Community Commitment, the Los Angeles Homeboy Industries effort and the Inclusive Communities investment program. The Swoosh is committed to getting youth moving throughout the Native American and Indigenous communities in North America, enabling them to experience happier, healthier and more successful lives.