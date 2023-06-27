Damon introduces legislation to recognize same-sex marriages on Navajo Nation

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — Navajo Council Delegate Seth Damon introduced legislation to recognize same-sex marriages on the Navajo Nation during the Navajo Nation Pride ceremony June 23.

Legislation 0139-23 would repeal Title 9 of the Navajo Nation Code to recognize all marriages.

The Navajo Nation Council had previously enacted Resolution No. CJN-34-05 in 2005, which explicitly prohibited same-sex marriages under Title 9 of the Navajo Nation Code.

“The prohibition against same-sex marriages does not uniformly welcome or support the well-being of all Diné,” Damon said. “The purpose of the legislation I’m sponsoring is to ensure that all Diné are welcome within the four sacred mountains and to recognize all marriages within the Navajo Nation.”

Although the legislation would repeal the prohibition against same-sex marriages in Title 9, the method for a traditional Navajo wedding ceremony involving a man and woman would remain unchanged.

The Navajo Nation Council passed Resolution No. CJY-63-20, which established Diné Pride Week to be held every third week in June.

“We feel it’s in the best interest of the Navajo Nation to repeal Title 9 so that everyone can enjoy the full benefits of legal recognition of their marriages within the Navajo Nation, whether our relatives are heterosexual, homosexual, bisexual, transgender, non-gender specific, two-spirit, or Nádleehí,” Damon said.

Damon was joined at the signing ceremony by Council Delegate Eugene Tso (Chinle) who had introduced a similar bill in 2022. Tso’s bill was never heard as deadlines had forced Council’s adjournment.

“We live with people we love. There should be no discussion about it when this legislation comes to the floor,” Tso said. “Why would you debate it? This is who we are. We’re Diné.”