Council encourages tribal participation in Not Invisible Act Commission public hearing

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — Members of the Navajo Nation Council will attend a public hearing June 29-30 hosted by the Not Invisible Act Commission.

The Commission will provide a forum for law enforcement, organizations, state/tribal task forces, advocates, survivors, families and other stakeholders to offer testimony that will improve cross-jurisdictional communications, increase access to resources and address other issues related to this crisis.

The hearing will focus on law enforcement and investigative resources to identify and respond to cases of Missing and Murdered Indigenous People (MMIP) and human trafficking.

The Council encourages members of the Navajo Nation to participate in the public hearing at the Crowne Plaza Albuquerque, 1901 University Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM.

The Commission will meet at 9 a.m. June 29 and receive individual testimony from the public beginning at 11:05 a.m. On June 30, the Commission will meet at 9 a.m. and individual testimony will begin at 11:15 a.m.

The Commission's facilitation team will document all oral testimony. Please note that any information provided during the hearings, including oral testimony and written comments, is considered public record — please protect non-public or sensitive information accordingly. Testimony from the public will be closed to media to allow for privacy. Trauma-informed support will be offered onsite, with possible follow-up care if needed.

The Not Invisible Act became law in October 2020 and established the Commission as a cross jurisdictional advisory committee composed of both federal and non-federal members including law enforcement, tribal leaders, federal partners, service providers, family members of missing and murdered individuals, and survivors. Among its mission, the Commission is tasked to:

• Identify, report and respond to instances of MMIP cases and human trafficking,

• Develop legislative and administrative changes necessary to use federal programs, properties, and resources to combat the crisis,

• Track and report data on MMIP and human trafficking cases,

• Consider issues related to the hiring and retention of law enforcement offices,

• Coordinate Tribal-state-federal resources to combat MMIP and HT offices on Indian lands, and

• Increase information saring with Tribal governments on violent crimes investigations and other prosecutions on Indian lands.

"For far too long, the national crisis of MMIP has been overlooked and underfunded. This violent crisis has impacted our nations and relatives in a very traumatic way. We need our voices to be heard on this matter. I encourage all victims, survivors, and advocates to participate in the public hearing,” said Council Delegate Amber Kanazbah Crotty.

The Commission will submit a final report to Congress and the Attorney General by October 2023 outlining best practices for state, tribal AND federal law enforcement to combat violence associated with MMIP and HT. Public hearings, such as this one, will help shape the Commission’s final report recommendations.

“The hearing will elevate the voices of those who have first-hand experience like law enforcement, state and tribal representatives, task forces, survivors, and families. These testimonies will help to facilitate cross-jurisdictional communication, access resources, and address critical issues related to MMIP and Human Trafficking. I appreciate Delegate Crotty’s unwavering support for families, victims, and advocacy groups and the Commission for hosting this important hearing,” stated Speaker Crystalyne Curley.

Online registration for the event can be accessed by visiting: https://cvent.me/32lrBl

More information about the commission can be found at doi.gov/priorities/strengthening-indian-country/not-invisible-act-commission.

Information provided by the Navajo Nation Council.