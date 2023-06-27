Bashas’ chief operating officer Steve Mayer promoted to president of the company

CHANDLER, Ariz. —Steve Mayer, the chief operating officer of Bashas', has been promoted to president of the company.

Bashas' Family of Stores, owned by Raley's Cos., operates Food City, AJ's Fine Foods, Eddie's Country Store, and both Bashas’ and Bashas’ Diné supermarkets.

Mayer, who was promoted to chief operating officer in October, will lead the Bashas’ organization in Arizona and New Mexico, including all store and distribution center operations, sales, and merchandising.

Mayer will continue to report to Keith Knopf, president and chief executive officer of Raley’s. The role will be supported by Bashas’ executive team, including Johnny Basha, Michael Basha, Ralph Woodward, Ashley Shick and Sabrina Dominquez along with The Raley’s Cos shared services leaders.

With more than three decades in grocery retail, Mayer brings a deep understanding of merchandising, pricing strategies, store layouts and marketing. He has also held a variety of strategic leadership roles for some of the nation’s grocery brands including Schnucks Markets, Inc., Meijer Corporation, Bi-Lo, Ahold USA and Flavor 1st.

Mayer has served as a business professor of both undergraduate and graduate programs at his alma mater, University of Phoenix, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Management, and a Master of Science in organizational management.

He also earned a Doctor of Business Administration degree from California Coast University and completed Harvard Business School’s certificate program in 2011.

Bashas’ hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony with Chandler Mayor Kevin Hartke, and Chandler Chamber and City Council members to celebrate the opening of its new Corporate Support Center in Chandler June 14.

The new Bashas’ corporate office is named a Support Center because of the support it lends to its retail stores, which in turn supports customers.

The new location will serve as a hub for Bashas’, Food City, AJ’s Fine Foods, Eddie’s Country Store and Bashas’ Diné grocery stores across Arizona and New Mexico. It is the grocer’s first corporate office move in 90 years.