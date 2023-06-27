Around Winslow: Week of June 28

North Country HealthCare sports physicals

Sports physical will be offered July 14, 19 and 26, and Aug. 4 in Winslow from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Cost is $20. Parents must accompany children. Appointments recommended. Call (928) 289-2000.

Navajo County Library writing contest

Navajo County is hosting the fourth annual writing contest. The the is "All Together Now" and should be a short original story about kindness, friendship, etc. Entries due by June 23. Contact (928) 524-4744 for more information.

Winslow Public Library story time

The Winslow Public Library offers a pre-k story time every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. for infants to age 5.

June's Evening Jams

Every Saturday in June will be evening jams at the Route 66 Plaza from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Enjoy local bands as they jam the night away.

Farmers Market

Mother Road Farmers Market is from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Eagle Pavilion Park in Winslow. For more info contact Laurie Lashomb at (928) 587-0098.

Family Fun Day

On July 1, There will be a variety of field day activities for all ages, including parents. Visit the outdoor pool from 9 a.m. to noon.

Good Morning Winslow

Good Morning Winslow, an opportunity for the Winslow business community to connect, is held on the first Wednesday of every month from 7 - 8 a.m. at 523 W. Second St.

Fourth of July parade

Participate in the annual 4th of July parade at 6:30 p.m. The parade will begin at the Recreation Department and travel through town as businesses and community members spread their patriotism.

Winslow Rotary Club

Meets every Wednesday at Noon at Bojo’s Bar & Grill in Winslow.

Material Girls Quilt Guild

The material Girls Quilt Guild meets the 1st Tuesday of every month at 5:30 p.m. at the Methodist Church. Information is available by calling Rozella Leonard (928) 289-3030.

Homolovi Chapter of the Arizona Archaeology Society

The Homolovi Chapter Arizona Archaeology Society meets the second Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m. at the Visitor Center, 523 W. Second St. More information is available by calling Ken Evans at (928) 289-4106.

Winslow Harvey Girls

The Winslow Harvey Girls meets the second Monday of every month at 6 p.m. at La Posada Hotel. For more information call (928) 289-4160.

Winslow City Council

The City Council Meeting is the 2nd and 4th Tuesday of each month. The next meeting is Jan. 24 at 6:30 p.m. in Council Chambers at 523 Second Street in Winslow. Visit winslowaz.gov for more info.

Winslow Arts Council

The Arts Council Meeting is the 1st and 3rd Thursday of each month. The next meeting is Jan. 19 at 5:15 p.m. in the City Hall Conference Room located at 21 Williamson Ave in Winslow. Visit winslowaz.gov for more info.

WUSD Governing Board meetings

Winslow Unified School District Governing Board meets 1st and 3rd Wednesdays at 6 p.m. at the District Board Room, 2nd Floor, 800 No. Apache Dr. in Winslow.

Winslow Historical Society

Meets the 2nd Friday of each month at 5 pm at the Old Trails Museum. For more information call 928-289-5861

Do you have an event or notice you would like to contribute? Send an email to whowell@nhonews.com.